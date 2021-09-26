VMI defeats Woffard 31-23

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Mendenhall to play the Cougars of Simpson Academy tonight and came away with a 23-14 victory. The Cougars were leading the Rebels after the opening quarter 14-7 but that would prove to be the end of the Cougars putting points on the scoreboard. At halftime the Rebels were leading by 6 points, 20-14. The second half of the game was a defensive battle between the two teams with the only points added was a field goal in the final quarter by the Rebels to give them a 9 point win, 23-14. Bryce Watkins and Ethan Dunn were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels will be back at home in Madden next week to host the Crusaders of Park Place Christian Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO