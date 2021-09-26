CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMI defeats Woffard 31-23

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential Hepatitis A exposure at Famous Anthony's. Friday Night Blitz-Amherst County at Jefferson Forest.

kicks96news.com

LA Rebels Win Defeat Simpson Cougars 23-14

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Mendenhall to play the Cougars of Simpson Academy tonight and came away with a 23-14 victory. The Cougars were leading the Rebels after the opening quarter 14-7 but that would prove to be the end of the Cougars putting points on the scoreboard. At halftime the Rebels were leading by 6 points, 20-14. The second half of the game was a defensive battle between the two teams with the only points added was a field goal in the final quarter by the Rebels to give them a 9 point win, 23-14. Bryce Watkins and Ethan Dunn were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels will be back at home in Madden next week to host the Crusaders of Park Place Christian Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Cruisin 98 pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.
SPORTS
Card Chronicle

Final: Louisville 31 - FSU 23

Louisville football will take any road win in a conference game but I think it’s safe to say that they expected a different outcome at halftime. The Cards jumped out to a 31-7 lead against Florida State but they couldn’t put any more points on the board while the defense allowed Florida State to put up 283 yards on big plays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hubison.com

Men’s Soccer Faces VMI Tuesday

WASHINGTON (September 20, 2021) – Howard University men's soccer goes on the road for a nonconference matchup. Tuesday (Sept. 21), HU faces SoCon opponent Virginia Military Institute (VMI) at Patchin Field. Match time is set for 4 p.m. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Fans can follow the contest via on ESPN+ and/or...
SOCCER
Hickory Daily Record

App State defeats Marshall 31-30

BOONE — Camerun Peoples ran for three touchdowns and Nate Noel rushed for 87 of his 187 yards on a game-saving drive and Appalachian State defeated Marshall 31-30 on Thursday night. After Chandler Stanton’s 45-yard field goal put the Mountaineers on top with 5:45 to play, the defense held but...
MARSHALL, NC
Richmond.com

VMI QB Morgan to be 'game-time decision' Saturday

VMI backup quarterback Collin Ironside led the Keydets to victory last weekend. Whether VMI will need to turn to Ironside again on Saturday is uncertain. Starting quarterback Seth Morgan left last weekend’s 31-21 win at Cornell in the first quarter after what Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim described as “helmet-to-helmet contact” that was “clearly targeting.”
FOOTBALL
Marietta Daily Journal

Grayson holds Harrison at bay for 31-23 win

KENNESAW -- Grayson scored just enough points in the first half to hold on. Harrison had the momentum in the second half to pull off a comeback over No. 9-ranked Rams, but it just did not have enough time. The Hoyas nearly climbed out of the 18-point hole they dug...
KENNESAW, GA
247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville defeats Florida State, 31-23

Louisville defeated Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee, 31-23. The Cardinals improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in ACC play. FSU falls to 0-4 for first time since 1974, 0-2 in league play. Final Stats:. 1st QUARTER. ** Florida State won the toss, defers to the second half. Louisville to receive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: Norvell postgame after FSU loses 31-23 to Louisville, now 0-4

The Florida State offense scored 16 unanswered points and the defense rallied in the second half to put the struggling Seminoles in position for an improbable comeback win, but the rally fell short as Louisville prevailed 31-23. Jashaun Corbin ran for 159 yards on 11 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Roanoke Times

No. 22 VMI beats Wofford in Ironside's starting debut

LEXINGTON — Last weekend, quarterback Collin Ironside came off the bench in place of an injured Seth Morgan and led VMI to a win at Cornell. On Saturday, the redshirt freshman made his starting debut. And the result was another VMI victory. Ironside completed 18 of 22 passes for 183...
LEXINGTON, VA
97.3 The Fan

SDSU defeats Utah 33-31 in 3OT

The Aztecs improved to 3-0 on Saturday night with a 33-31 win over Utah in triple overtime. The team leaned heavily on running back Greg Bell in the absence of starting QB Jordon Brookshire.
SPORTS
thewichitan.com

MSU football survives in overtime and defeats Eastern New Mexico 31-24

Midwestern State football defeated Eastern New Mexico 31-24, in an nail-biting overtime, Saturday, Sept 25 at their first home game in Memorial Stadium. “Being at home didn’t feel like it was the past three weeks. We didn’t play as well as I thought we would…the touchdown in overtime saved us,” Bill Maskill, head football coach, said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wfxrtv.com

VMI prepares for their rivals in The Citadel

LEXINGTON, Va. – Off to a strong start to the season with a 3-1 mark through September, the VMI football team opens the month of October at SoCon rival The Citadel for a Saturday afternoon kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. The Military Classic of the South...
LEXINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

VMI battles past Wofford 31-23 in SoCon opener

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Korey Bridey rushed for a career-best 177 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 34 yards out and VMI opened defense of its Southern Conference crown by downing Wofford 31-23. Jerry Rice added a 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and the Keydets ended the game with a punt, an interception and a turnover on downs to hold off Wofford the rest of the way. Collin Ironside was 18 of 22 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Weirick was 11-of-19 passing for 119 yards for the Terriers and scored two rushing touchdowns. Irvin Mulligan rushed 20 times for 134 yards.
LEXINGTON, VA
WSYX ABC6

Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley defeats St. Francis DeSales 31-20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — St. Francis DeSales fell to Bishop Hartley Friday, broadcasted on Honda Friday Night Rivals. St. Francis DeSales came into the game with a 2-3 record. Bishop Hartley was 3-2 on the season. Bishop Hartley led St. Francis DeSales 21-14 at the half and extended it to...
COLUMBUS, OH

