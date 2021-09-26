CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Associated Press
Ironton Tribune
 6 days ago

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC's Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He "Can't Watch" 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
CBS Sports

Alabama vs. Florida score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights for SEC on CBS

The Crimson Tide lined up to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but three players on the offensive line jumped before the snap to push it back to the 6-yard line. Will Reichard hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 31-23 with 9:25 to play. It was a big stop for the Gators considering they are within a touchdown and a two-point conversion away from tying the game up. Florida went 99 yards and scored a touchdown on its last drive, and a repeat performance right now would be huge.
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Ohio State, USC, Arkansas in action live

Week 3 of the college football season brings yet another jam-packed Saturday of action, and it all begins in the early window, which features several intriguing nonconference games involving ranked teams. In total, 23 squads ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action throughout the day as we continue to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Ironton Tribune

OSU front four searching for more

COLUMBUS — Larry Johnson says he hasn’t been sleeping well and that the defensive linemen he coaches at Ohio State aren’t sitting around smiling. They know they need to do a better job at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks after having only four sacks in the Buckeyes’ first three games.
BuckeyesNow

Three Keys to Victory for Ohio State and Akron

Ohio State is a heavy favorite going into Saturday night's contest against Akron - the Buckeyes are favored by seven touchdowns and Akron has twice allowed 60+ points this year. While this would be one of the all-time great upsets in college football history if Akron pulled this off, here are three keys to victory on both sides.
Sporting News

SEC officiating blows yet another call in Auburn win vs. Georgia State

SEC officials have yet another questionable call to explain, this time in No. 23 Auburn's 34-24 win over Georgia State on Saturday. This week's ruling came late in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers (4-0) trailing the 1-3 Panthers 24-19. On first-and-10, quarterback TJ Finley appeared to connect with John Samuel Shenker on a 19-yard completion to the Georgia State 11 with 1:13 remaining.
Ironton Tribune

Buckeyes pound outmanned Akron, 59-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After three tough games — including an upset by Oregon two weeks ago — No. 10 Ohio State got a chance to break in another freshman quarterback and restore some confidence before heading into the teeth of the conference schedule. The 59-7 rout of Akron on...
Ironton Tribune

Buckeyes plan to rest Shroud's shoulder

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s starting quarterback C.J. Stroud probably will rest his sore shoulder and play only in an emergency in OSU’s game against Akron on Saturday night, coach Ryan Day said on his radio show on Thursday. Either Jack Miller, a redshirt freshman, or Kyle McCord, a freshman, probably...
CBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: UCLA stunned by Fresno State, BYU beats Arizona State

Week 3 of the college football season brought yet another jam-packed Saturday of action. From the noon window to the late-night games stretching into the early hours of Sunday morning, there were plenty of intriguing matchups. Some provided clarity in the college football landscape, while others produced more questions than answers. In total, 23 squads ranked in the AP Top 25 were in action throughout the day.
Ironton Tribune

Ohio State dismisses Pope from team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State dismissed senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope on Sunday after he was sent off the field by his own team during the 10th-ranked Buckeyes’ rout of Akron. “K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services...
