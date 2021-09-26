College Football Scores

The Crimson Tide lined up to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but three players on the offensive line jumped before the snap to push it back to the 6-yard line. Will Reichard hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 31-23 with 9:25 to play. It was a big stop for the Gators considering they are within a touchdown and a two-point conversion away from tying the game up. Florida went 99 yards and scored a touchdown on its last drive, and a repeat performance right now would be huge.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO