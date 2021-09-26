CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top 10 Share-Buyback Queens – Big Tech except Intel, Big Banks except Wells Fargo, Buffett – Incinerate Most Cash Ever in Q2. The Rest Lags

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunded by Debt: Since 2012, share buybacks totaled $5.5 trillion, corporate debt soared by $4.7 trillion. They’re back big time. Three of the big four banks are back – while Wells Fargo keeps getting slapped on the wrist – after all four were out of it last year due to pandemic-rated financial restrictions. Intel fell out of it. But the rest of Big Tech is in, and Apple bigger than ever. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, after rightfully dissing share buybacks for years, has become one of the largest share buyback queens. And Charter Communications has jumped into it massively.

wolfstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Scoop Up in October

Concerns surrounding rising Treasury yields and inflation are leading to extreme market volatility lately. Therefore, investors looking to hedge their portfolios could bet on dividend-paying stocks Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), BASF (BASFY), Dow (DOW), KT (NYSE:KT), and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), which look undervalued at their current price levels.The U.S. Treasury yields have been rising since the Fed signaled to start bond tapering in the near term and raised inflation rate projections for this year. This has caused significant declines in benchmark indexes this week. On Thursday, the S&P 500 posted its worst monthly percentage decline since the pandemic started.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Under-$8 Oil Stock Jumped 20.5% This Week

Centennial Resource generated record cash flows last quarter. With oil prices soaring since then, the market sees strong prospects ahead for the oil producer. It was a pretty big week for oil and gas stocks, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) turning out to be one of the top performers in the upstream oil industry. Centennial Resource shares closed Friday up 4.8%, and that drove the stock's weekly gains to a solid 20.5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

Dividend stocks have historically crushed non-dividend payers over the long term. This very high-yield trio offers a long history of rock-solid dividend income. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates have paved the way for fast-growing companies to borrow at cheap rates in order to hire, innovate, and acquire other businesses.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Under $20 That Could Make You a Fortune

Jushi Holdings is an up-and-coming cannabis operator that's a bargain right now. Cresco Labs is another attractively valued cannabis stock that's growing rapidly. SoFi Technologies is a fintech disruptor that could really take off when it obtains a banking license. It's best to view a stock's share price as kind...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Wells Fargo#America Banks#Big Banks#Charter Communications#S P Dow Jones Indices#Aapl#Orcl#Microsoft#Jpm#Chtr#Union Pacific Lsb Unp#Home Depot#Morgan Stanley#P G#Citigroup#Hca Healthcare#Visa
MarketRealist

Why Cardano Looks Like a Good Buy in October

September 2021 was a tough month for many cryptocurrencies, with regulatory scrutiny of DeFi projects and China’s cryptocurrency transaction ban weighing on crypto prices. Will cryptos recover? Which is the best cryptocurrency to buy in October?. Article continues below advertisement. Many people got rich from investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Build Incredible Wealth

Dividends can play a core role in long-term wealth creation. Management teams with a record of increasing dividends show confidence in continued cash generation. When measuring returns, just looking at a stock's price doesn't tell investors everything they need to know. Total returns that include dividends show the real story. And that can make an enormous difference.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
wolfstreet.com

Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Measure Hits 30-Year High

“Transitory” is the new Spandex. For its measurement of its inflation target – the “symmetrical” 2% – the Fed uses the “core PCE” inflation measure because it is the lowest lowball inflation measure the government publishes, and it understates actual inflation even more than other indices. “Core PCE” excludes food and energy, which can be volatile but make up a big part of what people on the lower half of the income scale spend their money on.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy