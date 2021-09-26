DNA work on cave bears led to breakthrough that identified Emil Kapaun, other soldiers

Odile Loreille is something of a legend among DNA searchers looking for lost soldiers. She started as a bright scientist wanting a challenge. But in the ten years she spent trying to put names to the unknown soldiers buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific – the Punchbowl, on the island of Oahu, it became personal: “I came to care about all of those guys, as though they are family. Once you know their stories, you never get them out of your head.”