Judge Temporarily Blocks New York City Schools From Enforcing Vaccine Mandate For Staff

By Cassandra S
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne federal judge made a move against New York City schools and their plans to enforce a vaccine mandate. According to the Associated Press, the judge temporarily blocked schools from requiring teachers and other school employees to be at least partially vaccinated by September 27. The mandate came in August...

theridgewoodblog.net

A Federal Judge in New York State Has Blocked a Statewide Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

New York NY, a federal judge in New York state blocked a statewide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers late Tuesday. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate last month, and it was scheduled to take effect September 27. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the absence of a religious exemption violates the US Constitution, the New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law. The 17 healthcare workers who filed the lawsuit have objected to the vaccine requirement on the grounds that the cell lines of aborted fetuses were used in the vaccine’s development. No major religious denomination has taken an opposing stance to vaccination, and Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination, calling it the “moral choice.” The defendants in the lawsuit have until September 22 to respond, and an additional hearing is scheduled for September 28.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Grub Street

What Will It Take to End New York’s Vaccine Mandate?

On Saturday, a group of angry protesters took a stand against New York City’s vaccine mandate by … sitting down to eat at a food court in the Staten Island Mall. The rally was captured on-camera by independent reporter Oliya Scootercaster and picked by the New York Post, which described the crowd as “storming” the food court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
legalnewsline.com

A class action has been brought against NYC for vaccination mandate for teachers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are at the center of a new class action lawsuit against New York City. Rachel Maniscalco filed a complaint on September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Department of Education, Meisha Porter, in her capacity as Schools Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Dave A. Chokshi, its commissioner.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Court workers protest vaccine mandate outside chief judge’s home

More than 300 court employees protested outside New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore’s Westchester County home Saturday demanding she scrap a COVID-19 vaccination mandate set for Monday. They chanted “What do we want? No mandate. What do we want? Choice.”. “We want to have a choice, get a vaccine or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hngn.com

Group of Public School Teachers Ask US Supreme Court To Block New York City's Vaccine Mandate, Arguing It Could Result in Shortage of Teachers

A group of New York City public school teachers has petitioned the United States Supreme Court to intervene and prevent the city's vaccination requirement from taking effect on Friday at 5 p.m. Teachers File a Petition. In a recently published article in Newsweek, the petition asks Circuit Judge Sonia Sotomayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY

