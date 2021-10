MERIDEN — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will soon be joining the lineup of national chain eateries on the city’s east side. The Zoning Board of Appeals granted a change to a special permit and exception in July to local businessman Kevin Curry for two drive-thru eateries at 1125, 1127, 1133 East Main Street. Curry who is doing business as Teddy’s Stores LLC is also the newly elected chairman of the city’s Planning Commission. Construction on the the 3.3 acre site is well underway.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO