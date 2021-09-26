Whatever happened to those endearingly inoffensive birthday cards of my youth?

Anyone whose childhood occurred during the 80s and the 90s watched, “The Mighty Ducks,” franchise at least a dozen times. Those same kids now have children of their own, and they’re excited to sit down during family movie night and share one of the best movie franchises of their own childhood with their kids. Vincent LaRusso’s name might not be familiar, but his face certainly is. He is the actor who portrayed Adam Banks in the movies. Adam Banks was the child who played for a different team, but Emilio Estevez’s character wanted him for his own team – and being an attorney in the movie, he found a loophole that made it possible to have Banks on the team. Of course, the ensuing drama is classic 90s drama. One person overhears a conversation without hearing the entire conversation, everything is taken out of context, and no one can just be honest, upfront, and open with anyone, which only causes the drama to unfold more dramatically before everyone’s favorite happy ending (of course, that kind of dramatic context is necessary unless we want boring movies). Vincent LaRusso played an important role in this movie franchise, and his fans are currently wondering what he’s up to these days.
Comments / 0