Whatever happened to those endearingly inoffensive birthday cards of my youth?

Back in the 90s was the last time that Ted Wass acted apparently and it would sound as though he gave that up for a chance to direct. It’s not a bad decision or direction to go in but it does appear that the last time he was in the director’s seat was back in 2016. It’s fair to think that Ted will likely be remembered the longest as Blossom’s father, Nick Russo, but he also directed for the show as well. At this point, one can’t help but think that having grown up in the 80s or 90s that a lot of people are taken back by the fact that many of the people we watched at one time are starting to age and have done so much more than we realize. Some fans might have kept track of their favorite actors over the years, but it’s easy to think that the average TV viewer would have lost track of them after they stopped watching the show that helped to make them famous. Ted has done plenty before and after Blossom, but saying that he’s a superstar is kind of stretching it since he’s been behind the scenes for a while.

