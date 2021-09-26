CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Whatever happened to those endearingly inoffensive birthday cards of my youth?

By Sophia Money-Coutts
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the hunt for a birthday present for a friend last week, I darted into one of those knick-knack shops that remain open despite only selling mugs and novelty fridge magnets about gin (are these shops a front for money laundering or do some people just really like novelty fridge magnets?). While browsing, I spied a mug wrapped with a slogan that said: “I need a coffee the size of my ass.”

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Loving those birthdays!

Well, shoot. As hard as I try to ignore it, someone always yells “Happy Birthday” this time of year. Yes, I just aged another year ... thank goodness! Now, if I ignore the mirror and pay better attention to where I put my car keys, I’ll be fine. I am...
CELEBRATIONS
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Happy Birthday to my mom

WILKES-BARRE — Yesterday, Sept. 25, was my mom’s birthday. Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle would have been 96. That is had she not died on May 10, 1968, at the age of 42. Yes, I am eternally sad that she lived such a short life. And I have many extremely selfish reasons for missing her. She taught me so much. And with my dad, they provided everything I needed to know to live life in the real world.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Ted Wass?

Back in the 90s was the last time that Ted Wass acted apparently and it would sound as though he gave that up for a chance to direct. It’s not a bad decision or direction to go in but it does appear that the last time he was in the director’s seat was back in 2016. It’s fair to think that Ted will likely be remembered the longest as Blossom’s father, Nick Russo, but he also directed for the show as well. At this point, one can’t help but think that having grown up in the 80s or 90s that a lot of people are taken back by the fact that many of the people we watched at one time are starting to age and have done so much more than we realize. Some fans might have kept track of their favorite actors over the years, but it’s easy to think that the average TV viewer would have lost track of them after they stopped watching the show that helped to make them famous. Ted has done plenty before and after Blossom, but saying that he’s a superstar is kind of stretching it since he’s been behind the scenes for a while.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyles Brandreth
Person
Wim Hof
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
LaGrange Daily News

GENDUSA COLUMN: Thank goodness for all of those birthdays

Well, shoot! As hard as I try to ignore it, someone always yells “Happy Birthday!” this time of year. Yes, I just aged another year…… thank goodness! Now, if I ignore the mirror and pay better attention to where I put my car keys, I’ll be fine. I am fortunate...
CELEBRATIONS
Telegraph

The rise of joyful jewellery, and the best pieces to buy now

During lockdown last year, Robinson Pelham co-founder Vanessa Chilton sold three of her rainbow-coloured Murano-glass Arcadia necklaces to a single customer. ‘He was a father who wanted to buy a piece for each of his daughters – who he hadn’t seen for months and wasn’t likely to see soon,’ she says.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cards
Footwear News

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William. The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous. Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

October 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for October 2021? It's all in the cards... (Ace of Swords, The Moon, Two of Wands) Ready to play detective? The Ace of Swords and Moon cards reveal that there’s a great mystery to be solved in your life. And you need to dig, research, observe closely and ask questions. Don’t take things at face value this October, go looking for answers and insights at a deeper level. Seek truth, and your way will be illuminated. The Two of Wands shows this is going to lead you to a crossroads, and, armed with the right information, you can make a game-changing decision!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Netherlands
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa's Son Looks Just Like Him At No Time To Die Premiere

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday [28 September], but everyone was paying attention to Jason's son, Nakoa-Wolf, and how similar the pair look. Of course, you'd expect parents and children to look related, but these two have taken it to...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Vincent Larusso?

Anyone whose childhood occurred during the 80s and the 90s watched, “The Mighty Ducks,” franchise at least a dozen times. Those same kids now have children of their own, and they’re excited to sit down during family movie night and share one of the best movie franchises of their own childhood with their kids. Vincent LaRusso’s name might not be familiar, but his face certainly is. He is the actor who portrayed Adam Banks in the movies. Adam Banks was the child who played for a different team, but Emilio Estevez’s character wanted him for his own team – and being an attorney in the movie, he found a loophole that made it possible to have Banks on the team. Of course, the ensuing drama is classic 90s drama. One person overhears a conversation without hearing the entire conversation, everything is taken out of context, and no one can just be honest, upfront, and open with anyone, which only causes the drama to unfold more dramatically before everyone’s favorite happy ending (of course, that kind of dramatic context is necessary unless we want boring movies). Vincent LaRusso played an important role in this movie franchise, and his fans are currently wondering what he’s up to these days.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy