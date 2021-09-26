Rishi Sunak: 'The pandemic taught us the beauty sector is essential'

Stepping into adulthood during the pandemic: my story. It feels so unnatural to say I have had almost no contact with the outside world now for officially one year and six months. It’s not only me but I am sure various people would say the same. It’s all because, the pandemic, COVID-19, came as a drastic surprise in the lives of every human being and made the world lock themselves inside their homes for almost an entire year and to date, it has forced various sections to remain partially closed. This pandemic sure came as a surprise for the entire human population and brought with it varied changes and challenges that ordained various sectors like educational institutions, offices, and many businesses to shift online. Like every official sector, every human being too had to face challenges at the individual level. For me, that challenge came in the form of home isolation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO