Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue aids fallen, injured hiker near No Name Lake

By KTVZ news sources
 6 days ago
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman hiking Saturday near No Name Lake and Broken Top in the Three Sisters Wilderness Area fell and was injured, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 2 p.m. from a hiking party member who said a hiker had fallen while scrambling up a hillside and injured an ankle, said Deputy Donny Patterson, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Though the 27-year-old woman was reported in fair condition, she was unable to walk out unaided and needed help getting back to the trailhead, Patterson said.

A special services deputy called a member of the hiking party and obtained coordinates for their location. Patterson said they learned the hiker was well-prepared to stay overnight, if need be, with extra food, water, a shelter and clothing for the weather.

Deschutes SAR team members were paged out, and just after 3 p.m., the first of four SAR teams deployed from the sheriff’s office. Another team was diverted from a separate SAR call that was resolved prior to arrival. A total of 13 SAR volunteers and two special services deputies responded to the incident.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the first SAR team arrived to help the injured hiker. She was evaluated by SAR medical team members, then brought by wheeled litter back to the trailhead, arriving just before 7 p.m., Patterson said.

The hiker chose to seek further medical treatment on her own and did not seek an ambulance.

