EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The hype continues as the return of Demon Slayer for Season 2 approaches. The anime forms part of the fall season and many fans are excited for what is in store for the show now that it has been revealed that the first half would have the Mugen Train arc and the latter would have the Entertainment District arc. To make it more thrilling, they finally dropped the opening and closing theme of the series, and it will be two sets!

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO