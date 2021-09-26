CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan perceivers: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his demands last week for more information about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Following a closed door meeting with several high-ranking Pentagon officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Inhofe said, “Now, more than ever, I’m certain we are going to require multiple open hearings in the coming weeks and months to get a complete picture.”

