CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa tops Arkansas St. for first win of the season

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbSo5_0c8IzHqA00

TULSA, Okla. -- — Davis Brin threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Tulsa picked up its first victory of the season, a 41-34 decision over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

The Golden Hurricane (1-3) amassed 663 yards with 308 yards on the ground. Shamari Brooks rushed for 155 yards and Anthony Watkins had 115 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown scamper which was one of six touchdowns of more than 30 yards in the game.

Tulsa’s Sam Crawford Jr. had a touchdown catch-and-run of 88 yards and Brin also threw 34 yards to JuanCarlos Santana for a score.

Arkansas State’s James Blackman hit Dahu Green with a 39-yard touchdown pass and the Red Wolves (1-3) added two special teams touchdowns to keep it close. Johnnie Lang scored on a 63-yard punt return and Alan Lamar went 93 yards on a kickoff.

Blackman was 23 of 37 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Arkansas State led 14-7 in the second quarter before Tulsa scored the next 24 points.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McCaskill with 3 TDs as Houston dominates Tulsa 45-10

TULSA, Okla. -- — Freshman Alton McCaskill scored a career-best three touchdowns — all in the first half — and Clayton Tune passed for 241 yards and a pair of scores as Houston defeated Tulsa 45-10 on Friday night. McCaskill, who gained 77 yards on 17 carries, scored twice from...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Tulsa, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Will Zalatoris shoots 61 to share lead at Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Will Zalatoris felt like he couldn't miss on the green and rarely did Friday in setting the course record with an 11-under 61 to share the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Zalatoris, voted the PGA Tour rookie of...
GOLF
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
72K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy