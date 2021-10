The Seattle Kraken fans packed inside Angel of the Winds Arena waited nearly three full periods for the chance to explode. There were a few moments to cheer about early — most notably goalie Philipp Grubauer’s big saves against a flurry of shots from Edmonton. But Seattle and the Oilers ended the first quarter scoreless, and it was Edmonton who found the back the net first when Brendan Perlini tipped the puck over Grubauer’s shoulder with 14:46 left in the second quarter.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO