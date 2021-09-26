'Huge third down conversions': Penix-Fryfogle connection comes through in the clutch

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a less-than-ideal start, North Carolina did what it does best - use an explosive play to put points on the board quickly. On one of the last plays of the first quarter against Duke, UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo lined three wide receivers to the left and one tight end to the right. Running back Ty Chandler was in the backfield. Kamari Morales broke left on the snap over the middle of the field, and with all eyes on the three wide receivers, Chandler snuck out right on a wheel route and got separation.

