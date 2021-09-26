CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Huge third down conversions': Penix-Fryfogle connection comes through in the clutch

By Mike Pegram
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Penix to Ty Fryfogle was a beautiful connection to see often in 2020. Through the first three games of 2021, not so much.

On3.com

WATCH: Auburn comes up with huge fourth down stop against Penn State

Auburn and Penn State are in a battle in Happy Valley, and the Tigers came up with a critical fourth-down stop late in the third quarter. There was a bit of controversy on the play concerning when the play was blown dead and forward progress was stopped. Even the ESPN broadcast was confused about whether the first down was obtained.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penix and Fryfogle talk early season struggles

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle met with the media earlier today following a Tuesday morning practice for the Hoosiers. Penix and Fryfogle talked about the struggles that each has endured through the first three games of the season, and why they feel confident that they will get things back on track starting this week when they go on the road to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Check out the video of the IU standouts speaking with the assembled reporters.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pharos-Tribune

IU Notebook: QB Penix, WR Fryfogle trying to shake struggles

BLOOMINGTON – After a second tough game in three outings, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received consolation from man’s best friend. Penix spent Saturday night following IU’s 38-24 loss to Cincinnati at home playing with his dog, a pit bull named Giuseppe. “Dogs are very loyal,” Penix said. “He doesn’t...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: A Night of Redemption for Michael Penix, Ty Fryfogle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sure, they are teammates, but they are also the best of friends. For Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., his love and admiration for wide receiver Ty Fryfogle "goes way beyond football.''. They've know each other since January of 2018, when Penix arrived mid-year after graduating from...
NFL
Daily Iberian

Struggles on third down conversions continue against Bobcats

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns entered Thursday night’s game against Ohio struggling with third down conversions on offense. Through two games, the Ragin’ Cajuns offense has been unable to sustain drives, converting only 33.3 percent (9-of-27) of their third down conversions. The number didn’t get much better on Thursday as Louisiana converted 3-of-8 on third down.
LAFAYETTE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Gesicki keeps Miami's hopes alive with clutch conversion on 4th-and-20

The Miami Dolphins were looking to move to 2-1 on the season, facing a 4th-and-20 play against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the odds stacked against Miami in overtime, Jacoby Brissett looked towards the former Nittany Lions star. Brissett stepped up in the pocket and found Gesicki running free past the first-down marker.
NFL
247Sports

Tre Clark comes up 'clutch' for Louisville defense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - University of Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark keeps making big play after big play for the Cardinals. The former transfer from Liberty had one interception and ranked among the top 10 players nationally last season with 11 pass breakups. He was among the best in the ACC this season heading into the weekend with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daytona Beach News-Journal

DeLand rallies late to take down Seabreeze: Three takeaways from a clutch night

DELAND — While every other team in the state has played nearly a month's worth of games, the DeLand Bulldogs have been left on the sidelines. Between COVID-19 cancellations and Mother Nature, this season hasn't been on the Bulldog’s side. However, despite only playing once, DeLand was able to rally Friday for a 20-14 win over Seabreeze.
DELAND, FL
Daily Gazette

Schimenti comes up clutch, wins NYS Men’s Mid-Amateur in playoff

LOUDONVILLE — Carl Schimenti didn’t know he could make so many clutch shots when backed against the wall in the biggest tournament test of his career. For 17 holes, the second-round leader didn’t want to know where he stood on the leaderboard for the 37th annual NYS Men’s Mid-Amateur Golf Championship. The 29-year-old member of Cornell University Golf Course held a 3-shot lead heading into the final round and that advantage expanded to five shots later in the round.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Raiders Third-Down Defense Showing Its Impact

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders defense has improved since the arrival of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The Raiders' third-down defense has shown a significant improvement as well. Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden says the key to getting stops on third down is applying lots of pressure.
NFL
247Sports

How the Badgers plan to be better on third downs

MADISON — The numbers aren’t pretty. You could say that about a lot of things regarding Wisconsin’s offense through three games. But one trend that has nagged the Badgers consistently has been their lackluster third-down offense. Only four FBS teams have a worse third-down conversion percentage than the Badgers, who have converted on 13 of 48 attempts (27.1%). UW went 7 of 22 on third downs against Penn State, 5 of 12 against Eastern Michigan and a lousy 1 of 14 against Notre Dame this past week.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Status report: Buckeyes down 13 players, including key DE, RB | Gaoteote 'game-time decision'

Ohio State will be without defensive end Tyreke Smith, running back Miyan Williams and 11 other players when it takes on host Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN). Furthermore, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is a game-time decision. This is per OSU's status report that was released early Saturday afternoon. Each week, three hours before kickoff, Ohio State sends out a status report. It does not specify why players are listed, just if they are unavailable or are game-time decisions.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecock Walk - Troy

South Carolina has arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium ahead of its non-conference game against Troy. The Gamecocks (2-2) are 3-0 against the Trojans with the most recent victory in 2010. A win would halt a two-game skid under first year coach Shane Beamer. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Sam Howell Finds Ty Chandler for Huge Touchdown Pass

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a less-than-ideal start, North Carolina did what it does best - use an explosive play to put points on the board quickly. On one of the last plays of the first quarter against Duke, UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo lined three wide receivers to the left and one tight end to the right. Running back Ty Chandler was in the backfield. Kamari Morales broke left on the snap over the middle of the field, and with all eyes on the three wide receivers, Chandler snuck out right on a wheel route and got separation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The Robert Jennings Dossier

Texas Tech reeled in its second commitment of the 2022 recruiting class in the person of forward Robert Jennings from DeSoto, Texas. Presently rated a three-star prospect, Jennings reportedly held offers from SMU, TCU, Penn State, DePaul, East Carolina, Houston, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, LSU, Oral Roberts, Virginia Tech, Wichita State and Utah. Additionally, the University of Texas showed interest late but was rebuffed. That’s an impressive list of offers and suggests that Jennings is a prospect whose star is ascending.
DESOTO, TX
247Sports

Who and What to Watch: No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame

Top 10 matchups at ND Stadium under Brian Kelly: Go. 1 — Rattling Ridder: Purdue’s Jack Plummer came in red-hot while the Jordan Travis/McKenzie Milton combination at Florida State presented challenges, but make no mistake, Cincinnati’s (#9) Desmond Ridder is the best quarterback the Irish have faced this fall. ”He’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

GT Falls Further Behind at the Half 42-14

Georgia Tech and North Carolina meet today in Bobby Dodd Stadium at historic Grant Field. Kickoff is at noon ET and the game is on the ACC Network. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter - Pitt 21 - GT 7. GT...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

