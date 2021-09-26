Discover the latest Tom French communities during Parade of Homes

The Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily through October 3, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods since 1978. Plan to tour Entry #142 and discover why French’s communities are always Parade favorites.