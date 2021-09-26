Selling your Home ‘as-is’ Never felt so Good

Archway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. They wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home. You can call their office to get a free copy for yourself.