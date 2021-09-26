CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sugar Creek, MO

Selling your Home ‘as-is’ Never felt so Good

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible. They wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home. You can call their office to get a free copy for yourself.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Time

How to Determine the Perfect Offer on a House in Any Market

You’ve likely heard the horror stories: Hopeful homebuyers across the country are getting drawn into intense bidding wars that drive up prices and leave them disheartened. If you’re a buyer in this red-hot seller’s market, how can you figure out how much to offer so you can snag your dream home without overpaying? A lot of factors go into coming up with your offer (not just the price), and most of those decisions can be made with the help of an experienced real estate agent.
REAL ESTATE
CBS LA

Sitting On Money: Angelenos Cash In On Booming Real Estate Market With ADUs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property. “It’s been more financially helpful than we even thought it would be,” landlord Mike Horowitz tells CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques. A charming cottage studio in the backyard of the Horowitz home in Atwater Village has become a little slice of paradise. Until a few years ago, it was a...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

How to put your home into a living trust

Q: How do I go about getting my house into our trust? Do I need to contact the person who did the trust for us? Do I need to use the attorney who set up the trust? Do I even need an attorney to do this?. A: You should know...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Sugar Creek, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Home#Archway Homes#Kansas City Metro
realtybiznews.com

7 Things That Should Be In Good Working Order Before You Sell Your Home

If you are thinking about selling your home, there are some things that need to be in good working order before you put it on the market. You do not want to be told by a potential buyer that they can’t buy your house because something needs to be fixed first. Here are seven things that should be in good working order before you sell your home.
HOME & GARDEN
CNBC

This is how much it could cost to buy a house in the U.S. by 2030—and tips on how to start saving now

In the past year and a half, we've seen homes sell at astronomical prices, way above the market value. It's been a housing market that, to say the least, has left many aspiring homebuyers with a bitter taste in their mouths. And while this occurred under extraordinary circumstances — during a pandemic that pushed people out of densely populated cities and into suburban homes and a time of record low interest rates — it's left many people wondering: If homes are this expensive now, how much could prices rise in the future?
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
realtybiznews.com

Prepare to Sell Your Home with These Tips and Tricks

If you’ve recently decided to sell your home, you’re likely already thinking about the various ways you can make your home more appealing to potential buyers. After all, you’ve probably heard horror stories about how long many homes stay on the market before they sell. Luckily, you’re not going into...
HOME & GARDEN
Fortune

A supply shock is about to hit the housing market—the question is how big?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Homeowners should've gotten more help back in 2008. At least that's become the consensus among economists in the decade since the financial crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis. It's also why Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike came together to protect struggling homeowners by creating a COVID hardship forbearance program, which allowed mortgage borrowers to pause their payments, in March 2020.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Reasons You May Regret Buying a Condo

Before you purchase a condo, consider these drawbacks. It can take a lot of money to buy a home, especially with the inflated property prices in today's housing market. If you're looking to purchase a home, you may be considering a condo over a single-family home. When you buy a...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Is It Better to Rent During Retirement or Own?

Here's how to figure out the best housing situation for your senior years. Many people have the goal of buying a home and paying it off in time for retirement. That way, they get to enjoy the benefits of property ownership without having a mortgage payment to cover every month.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy