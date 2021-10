British car industry output declined for the second month in a row in August as the months-long shortage of computer chips hampered the sector’s recovery effort. The number of cars built in UK factories fell by 27% year-on-year to 37,200 in August, according to lobby group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). That was down from 51,000 in the same month in 2020, when carmakers were racing to make up for time lost to lockdowns.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO