New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch NFL Week 3 | Time, TV, FREE live stream

NFL RedZone returns for Week 2 as fans get set for another Sunday of non-stop action from 1 p.m. all the way through 8 p.m. Things start off with a solid 1 p.m. slate. We’ve got a battle of rookie quarterbacks between Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Zach Wilson of the New York Jets. Elsewhere, we’ve got the historic rivalry between the Raiders and Steelers and some solid divisional games like Bills-Dolphins and Saints-Panthers. In the late afternoon slot, we’ve got Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Atlanta Falcons. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season. Here’s a rundown of your options as we get ready for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO