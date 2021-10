The final road trip of the season began for Triple-A Columbus last week as the Clippers began the first six of 12 road games in Toledo. The Clippers met the Mud Hens having lost six of their last seven games, but claimed a series victory Sunday behind shortstop Gabriel Arias’ 3-hit performance, falling a home run short of the cycle. Arias paced Columbus’ offense by smacking seven of his 12 hits for extra bases, including six doubles that were the most he’s recorded in a series in 2021. The Clippers mashed over 11 hits over their final three games against the Mud Hens, seeing multi-RBI showings from four different players. Cleveland’s rehabbing right-hander Shane Bieber allowed one run over 2 2/3 innings during his start Tuesday, striking out three and allowing as many hits. 24-year-old righty Cody Morris struck out 13 hitters across two games while surrendering a season-high three earned runs in his start Sunday. Flamethrower Juan Mota followed Morris for the team-lead with eight punchouts across two shutout appearances in Toledo. Columbus is now 56-62 this season and in fifth place within the Triple-A East Midwest Division.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO