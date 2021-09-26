CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Realtors Offer Safety Tips for Home Sellers

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Realtor Safety month – a time when Realtors are reminded about the importance of personal safety on the job. On a daily basis, Realtors encounter strangers as part of their job duties, and with these duties come risks that should be prepared for in order to remain safe as they go about their work. In addition to protecting themselves from potential dangers, Realtors are also focused on the protection of their clients. There are few times when you would consider opening your door to allow someone you don’t know to study every detail of your home, but selling your home requires just that. By following some simple guidelines, however, you can rest at ease knowing your family and your personal property are safe during the home selling process.

