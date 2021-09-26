CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committees Meeting

uppermoreland.org
 6 days ago

These include the Committees of Finance and Administration, Parks and Recreation and Public Health and Safety. Click “Join a Meeting” Webinar ID: 917 5771 7982 Password: 182130. Join by Phone: Dial 1-929-205-6099 Webinar ID: 917 5771 7982 Password: 182130. **Residents requiring special accommodations, please call the Township during normal business...

www.uppermoreland.org

Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and Development Standards Committees meetings

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Residential Design Review Committees and Development Standards Committee will hold their scheduled meetings for the month of October 2021. In the event of a cancellation or a meeting being rescheduled, please refer to the Township calendar or to the respective meeting agenda for more detailed information.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
uppermoreland.org

Vacancies on the Transportation Advisory Impact Committee

Upper Moreland Township is seeking Township residents who either has a business (in or out of the Township) or who is a real estate agent to serve on the Transportation Impact Advisory Committee. All volunteers who serve on this Committee must live in the Township or have a business in...
POLITICS
conwaydailysun.com

Ossipee Aquifer Advisory Committee to meet with guest speakers Sept. 29

The Ossipee Aquifer Advisory Committee meets regularly to raise public awareness and assist communities with regional aquifer protection. At their upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, Principal Ecologist Jeff Littleton of Moosewood Ecological LLC will share his company's work in New Hampshire communities to create Natural Resource Inventories, hydrological and ecological analyses and watershed management plans.
OSSIPEE, NH
juneau.org

Lands, Housing, and Economic Development Committee Meeting Rescheduled

Lands, Housing, and Economic Development Committee Meeting Rescheduled. Due to the lack of a quorum, the Lands, Housing, and Economic Development Committee meeting scheduled for this evening, Monday, September 20, has been cancelled. The meeting has been rescheduled to next Monday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom webinar. For...
JUNEAU, AK
Vacaville Reporter

Independent Citizens Oversight Committee meeting to be held over Zoom

The Independent Citizens Oversight Committee for Measure L is set for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Measure L, the 1/8 cent sales tax passed by Solano voters in 2012, extended the sales tax previously known as Measure B in 1997. Funding helps provide more library hours, materials and community programming.
POLITICS
WWLP 22News

Holyoke School Building Committee meeting held in City Hall Thursday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke School Building Committee will meet for the first time Thursday evening. According to the Mayor’s Office, the meeting will set the guidelines and parameters for the planning and implementation of construction for a new middle school. It will be held in the City Hall Auditorium at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.
HOLYOKE, MA
ledger.news

El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee to Meet on October 6

PLACERVILLE — The El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. The meeting agenda is posted in the RAC section of the Eldorado National Forest website. The RAC is an advisory committee...
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS
Michigan Advance

Local health depts. ax school mask orders amid state budget confusion

A wave of local health departments across Michigan are rescinding their school mask mandates after Republicans inserted boilerplate language into the state budget that threatens to cut funding from health departments if they implement mask orders for children.  Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said while signing the Fiscal Year 2022 budget this week that the GOP language […] The post Local health depts. ax school mask orders amid state budget confusion appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment

WASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink. “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with the Columbus Public Health […] The post ‘Their tank is empty’: Local public health officials combat staff burnout, low pay, harassment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

