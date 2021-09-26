CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineers Develop Robot Capable of Using Lasers to Cook 3D-Printed Food with Extreme Precision

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia engineers have developed a robot capable of cooking 3D-printed food using lasers. That’s right, Mechanical Engineering Professor Hod Lipson is leading the “Digital Food” team of his Creative Machines Lab in the development of a fully autonomous digital personal chef. The team 3D-printed chicken samples (3 mm thick by ~1in2 area) as a test bed and discovered that laser-cooked meat shrinks 50% less, while still retaining double the moisture content. It even shares a similar flavor profile when compared to conventionally cooked meat. Read more for two videos and additional information.

