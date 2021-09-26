Engineers Develop Robot Capable of Using Lasers to Cook 3D-Printed Food with Extreme Precision

Humans may soon be able to live forever, or at least digitally, thanks to artificial intelligence. For those who prefer their physical body, there still is hope in the form of nanotechnology, which would involve nanoscale machines that travel in your blood and prevent aging by repairing the damage cells experience over time. They would also be able to cure certain diseases, like many forms of cancer, by removing their cells from the body. Read more to see how AI will eventually help humans achieve digital immortality.

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO