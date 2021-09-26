CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday. "Credit Oklahoma State, they beat us today. We didn't play our best game today, and they beat us at the line of scrimmage and we fought in the second half and did some better things finally on defense in the second half to slow them down but we just couldn't penetrate them and couldn't get enough things going offensively. I told the guys in locker room at the end of the day, I really firmly believe we have a good football team, and we didn't play well enough today, and we didn't coach well enough today . We've got to come up with better schemes and better plans on both sides of the ball. But we've got to execute as well. And today, they got us and we got to go back to work and it's a long season with an awful lot of opportunities in front of us and if we learn from this and, and continue to improve, we've got a chance to be OK. But adversity has struck us for the first time this year, and that's reality and how do you respond when adversity strikes and so confident that the leadership with our guys will respond to the adversity and we can't sulk on it we got to get ready to play OU next week."

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Duke, OK
State
Oklahoma State
JC Post

K-State's Klieman says Thompson "not likely," to play Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman addressed the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference. During which, he stated that he did not think it was likely that Senior Quarterback Skylar Thompson would return from injury this Saturday against Oklahoma. "I would say not likely this...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
Person
Nick Allen
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Credit Oklahoma State#Ou
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Island Packet Online

Dabo Swinney reacts: What Clemson coach said after loss to NC State

The Clemson football team is 2-2 overall (1-1 ACC) and has two two regular season losses for the first time since 2014. Here’s a first look at what coach Dabo Swinney said about Saturday’s 27-21 double overtime loss to North Carolina State:. ▪ On the loss: “We’ve got a hurt...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's loss at Baylor

Iowa State opened its 2021 Big 12 campaign with a 31-29 loss at Baylor on Saturday. The loss puts Iowa State at 2-2 with one-third of the regular season complete. Iowa State's defense got off to a slow start in the loss and allowed three consecutive touchdowns to start the game. Offensively, Iowa State scored on its opening drive but went several drives without entering the red zone. Iowa State scored its second touchdown in the game with under a minute to play in the third quarter.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy