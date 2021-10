In a new column, Dartmouth long snapper Josh Greene ’23 reflects on the team’s preparation and return to game action after the long COVID-19 layoff. In a new column for the fall, Dartmouth long snapper Josh Greene ’23 will be relating his experience playing for the Big Green, covering topics such as the team’s preparation following COVID-19, the academic-sport-life balance required of an athlete at an Ivy League school and other musings on his experience in Hanover. This first column reflects on Greene’s experience returning to play this weekend against Valparaiso University. After the column was written, the Big Green won, 28-18.

