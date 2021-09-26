Sunday, September 26 Morning Forecast

A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average!. A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of today. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Things will change starting today; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will start today with southerly winds. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph which will help make it feel a little bit cooler. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.