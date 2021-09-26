Netflix TUDUM 2021: Chris Hemsworth Returning for Extraction 2; First Look From Many Films and Show Unveiled (Watch Videos)

As part of their digital event today (TUDUM!) Netflix has released an official first look at the upcoming and highly anticipated TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman. In the released clip, Gaiman (creator of the comic series and executive producer of the show) appears with star Tom Sturridge (who plays the titular, Dream), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (his sister, Death) to show off a mind-bending and visually captivating first-look at the show. In addition to the video first look, some brand new character posters on the show's freshly launched social media channels offering even more looks from the DC Comics adaptation.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO