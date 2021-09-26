Netflix TUDUM 2021: Chris Hemsworth Returning for Extraction 2; First Look From Many Films and Show Unveiled (Watch Videos)
Extraction 2, Red Notice, The Witcher, The Crown, season two of Bridgerton, The Sandman were some of the titles that streamer Netflix teased during its global fan event TUDUM on Saturday. During the three-hour-long virtual event, the streamer went all out as it provided teasers, trailers, first looks and exclusive footage from close to 100 shows and series. The Witcher 2: Netflix Drops New Footage From Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra’s Upcoming Fantasy Series (Watch Videos).wmleader.com
Comments / 0