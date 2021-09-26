CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nick Diaz loses to Robbie Lawler in long-delayed UFC return

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Diaz lost his first mixed martial arts fight in nearly seven years at UFC 266 on Saturday night, declining to go on after Robbie Lawler knocked him down with punches early in the third round.

Diaz (26-10), a who walked away from the sport in early 2015, traded a high volume of strikes with Lawler for two exciting rounds during his return at T-Mobile Arena.

Diaz then crumpled awkwardly to his knees after Lawler caught him with a check right hook early in the third. Diaz rolled onto his back when Lawler hit him again with a left hand, but Lawler declined to go to the ground with Diaz, instead gesturing at him to get up.

The referee then spoke to Diaz, who indicated he wouldn’t or couldn’t go on 44 seconds into the third round.

Afterward, Diaz disclosed he might have injured his knee, but made no excuses or apologies for his performance in his return.

“I’m glad at least I put on a show,” Diaz said. “I knew I had it coming. There was a lot of stress coming into this one. … I don’t have any excuses. It was a long time off.”

The 39-year-old Lawler ended his own four-fight losing streak by winning the rematch of these MMA pioneers’ famed 2004 meeting at UFC 47. Diaz stopped Lawler in that bout for one of his most memorable victories.

Lawler appeared to be much sharper in the rematch than Diaz, who finally found a striking rhythm late in the first round before tiring in the second.

“It was a fun fight, and that’s the stuff I like to do,” Lawler said.

Diaz is a former Strikeforce welterweight champion and a beloved MMA iconoclast who competed in some of the most memorable bouts of the 2000s before walking away from the sport after his loss in January 2015 to Anderson Silva, his third straight defeat.

Diaz still claims he doesn’t enjoy MMA competition, and he backed up his words by refusing the UFC’s lucrative offers for six years. His absence only boosted his popularity among fans who adore his antiauthoritarian attitudes and tough-guy image.

He returned for reasons he couldn’t articulate, arriving in Las Vegas this week and immediately saying he didn’t want to fight at all, and he didn’t want to fight Lawler. Diaz repeated his vague complaints about the matchup after the bout, citing unclear complaints about his management in the matchmaking process.

Diaz persuaded Lawler on Wednesday to change the five-round bout — two rounds longer than a normal non-title UFC fight — from a 170-pound welterweight fight to a 185-pound middleweight fight. That looked like a bad idea in the second round when Diaz tired and Lawler aggressively stalked him.

Lawler is also a veteran with a decorated career, including a stint as the UFC’s welterweight champion from 2014-16. Lawler had faded in recent years, losing five of six bouts heading into this rematch with Diaz.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s battle and unusual finish against Nick Diaz

17 years after their first encounter, Robbie Lawler managed to get even with Nick Diaz at UFC 266. After two whole rounds of pure striking, the ‘Ruthless’ finally caught Diaz early into the third round, with Nick refusing to continue after getting knocked down, resulting in a TKO stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Nick Diaz believes he should be facing Kamaru Usman, not rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

Preparing for a return to the UFC Octagon and active fighting competition for the first time in five years, Nick Diaz believes he should be facing a different opponent at UFC 266 this weekend. On Wednesday, Diaz spoke with Brett Okamoto of ESPN and said that he feels he should be fighting welterweight champion Kamaru Usman instead of Robbie Lawler. Having faced, and beaten Lawler 17 years ago at UFC 47, Diaz says the matchup makes no sense and whoever set it up is an “idiot”.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Anderson Silva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robbie Lawler not rattled by weight change for Nick Diaz rematch at UFC 266: 'I'm ready to fight'

LAS VEGAS – Robbie Lawler has no idea why Nick Diaz pushed for a weight class change for their UFC 266 rematch, but he’s ready for it. Some surprising news came out on Tuesday, when it was revealed Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) had made a last-minute request to shift the anticipated rematch with Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) from the welterweight division to middleweight. UFC president Dana White said the request came from Team Diaz, but he first needed to speak with Lawler to make sure he agreed.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Combat#Ap
chatsports.com

Nick Diaz's UFC Future Uncertain After Robbie Lawler Fight, Dana White Says

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to UFC after six years away with a bout against Robbie Lawler, but his competitive schedule beyond that is a mystery. "I don't know," UFC president Dana White said Diaz's future, per TMZ Sports. "I never know that either. We'll take it one fight at a time.
UFC
SkySports

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko defend titles at UFC 266; Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, while Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski was nearly submitted twice during the third round of his main event against challenger...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 266 Preview: Nick Diaz – Robbie Lawler 2

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 266, we will see a rematch that is 17 years in the making. Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) will be making his highly anticipated return as he meets former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC). These two first fought all...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mymmanews.com

Nick Diaz praised by Dana White following “incredible” performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

MMA legend Nick Diaz was praised by UFC president Dana White following his “incredible” performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he took on Lawler in a rematch at this past Saturday’s UFC 266 card. Despite being off for so long, Diaz showed up to fight and even landed 150 significant strikes in the two-plus rounds that the fight went. Ultimately, the fight finished in the third round when an accumulation of blows from Lawler left Diaz unable to continue. But despite the fact that he officially suffered a TKO loss on his record, White believes that Diaz looked phenomenal in defeat.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 266 LIVE: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler stream, latest updates and how to watch online

After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return to MMA tonight, taking on old rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.Seventeen years after the pair faced one another in the same city, with Diaz (26-9) winning via second-round knockout, they go head-to-head again at the T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest was this week changed from a welterweight bout to a middleweight meeting at the request of Diaz’s team, with the ever game Lawler (28-15) unsurprisingly accepting. The fight is scheduled for five rounds, marking only the second time in UFC history that a non-title bout that...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 266 UK start time: When is Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler and how can I watch it tonight?

The featherweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 266 this evening, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against Brian Ortega in Las Vegas, while Nick Diaz returns against Robbie Lawler on the undercard.Ortega (15-1) came up short in December 2018 as he first attempted to win the gold, suffering his first career loss as he was dominated on the feet by then-champion Max Holloway for four rounds. A year later, it was Australian Volkanovski (22-1) who ended Holloway’s reign by outpointing the fan favourite, before doing so again in July 2020 – though many fans...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy