Laser Engrave a Halloween Pumpkin at the Fab Lab

Today we are celebrating Labor Day, which of all the holidays in a given calendar year is the one celebrating hard work. That is right this holiday was fashioned to celebrate the labor of early Americans. Good old-fashioned hard-working people that helped found this country that we live in with hard work in unions, factories, and the like. Sure, most of us hate the thought of hard labor for good reason, especially when it comes to the blistering elements here in Florida. But, the fact is without these various tradesmen, factory unions of old that helped build America’s infrastructure, transportation, and even our very homes, we would not be the country that we are today.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 26 DAYS AGO