Sarasota, FL

Laser Engrave a Halloween Pumpkin at the Fab Lab

SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 6 days ago
Trick or treat! Spooky season is here, and the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab is getting festive with a Halloween workshop unlike any other. Families are invited to learn how to create a custom design or find a design online and then engrave it onto a pumpkin using the Fab Lab’s high-tech laser engraver. Selections at last year’s workshop included skeletons, monkeys and even a company logo! No experience is required, just a willingness to explore and have fun.

