Nick Diaz Loses By TKO To Robbie Lawler In Long-Awaited Return In MMA

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning to mixed martial arts for the first time in nearly seven years, Nick Diaz suffered a TKO to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, Saturday night, at T-Mobile Arena. Diaz went down early in the third round after a flurry of punches from Lawler. Speaking with the referee after going...

