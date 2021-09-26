Absences of TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, DB Reggie Stubblefield 'big' for Kansas State

Kansas State tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe runs for a touchdown on a 68-yard reception during the first half of last week's game against Nevada at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Imatorbhebhe and defensive back Reggie Stubblefield suffered injuries in the win over the Wolf Pack and did not travel with the team for Saturday's game at Oklahoma State. Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe had one of the highlights of Kansas State's victory over Nevada last week, hauling in a 68-yard touchdown on the game's second play.

Last week also was the best outing of defensive back Reggie Stubblefield's short time as a Wildcat, as he set a career-high tackle total (three, all solo and one costing the Wolf Pack yardage) and notched his first sack.

Neither were available for K-State in its Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State on Saturday, though, as they remained in Manhattan while the team traveled to Stillwater, Okla.

Following the Wildcats' 31-20 loss to the Cowboys, head coach Chris Klieman didn't try to downplay how much Imatorbhebhe and Stubblefield's absences affected the team.

"Big," Klieman said. "We lost them both in the Nevada game."

Klieman did not provide further detail as to the nature of Imatorbhebhe or Stubblefield's ailments. Both players are recent additions to the program, joining over the offseason as graduate transfers.

Imatorbhebhe has three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown this fall, with his yardage ranking third on the team entering Saturday's game. Stubblefield has five tackles (one for loss) to go along with a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry this season.

Klieman is praying they have a short-lived stint on the injured list.

"Hopefully we'll get them back in the near future," he said. "But we lost those two guys. ... We hope to have them back in time. But I'm not sure of their status right now."