North Seattle hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition
A two-car hit-and-run in North Seattle on Saturday afternoon critically injured a 58-year-old man, according to state police and the Seattle Fire Department. Shortly before 5 p.m., the driver of a speeding BMW heading east on North 145th Street hit a Toyota sedan that was making a left turn at a yellow light at Meridian Avenue North. The driver of the speeding car then fled the scene on foot, according to the State Patrol.www.seattletimes.com
