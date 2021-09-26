CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 Twitter reactions: Israel Adesanya, Stephen Thompson, and other UFC stars react to Valentina Shevchenko stunning performance

By Prateek Athanur
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 266 featured Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy in the co-main event. This stunner of a fight saw some amazing Twitter reactions from UFC aces. A stunning face-off between two of the best in the women’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy turned out to be the fight everyone was looking forward to. “The Bullet” came into the fight to defend her undisputed flyweight belt at UFC 266. Valentina Shevchenko once again proved to the world that she is untouchable when it comes to the flyweight division. Lauren Murphy tried, but failed miserably against “The Bullet”. Check out the Twitter reactions to this dominating performance by the champion.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Lauren Murphy issues statement following TKO loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266

Lauren Murphy issued a statement following her fourth-round TKO loss to UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy earned her first UFC title shot off of a five-fight win streak, but as Shevchenko showed on Saturday night, there are levels to this game. The champion was able to have her way with Murphy on the feet and on the ground all night long as she dominated her foe until getting the fourth-round finish. Now that the fight is over, Murphy can reflect on the experience, and she took to social media to open up on her “rough night at the office.”
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Amanda Nunes
mmanews.com

Valentina Shevchenko Claims Oblique Kick Should “Probably” Be Banned

Valentina Shevchenko has sided with a large portion of MMA fans who want the dangerous oblique kick to be banned from the sport. After an oblique kick cut Modestas Bukauskas’ night short and rounded off a solid performance for Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Vegas 36, the majority of fans and pundits who follow mixed martial arts have debated whether the infamous technique should be banned.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fired back at Khabib Nurmagomedov for suggesting that rings girls are useless in MMA. Nurmagomedov recently had some choice comments to make regarding the ring card girls in mixed martial arts, essentially arguing that they are useless to the sport. Shevchenko, however, disagrees with what “The Eagle” has suggested. Speaking to reporters following UFC 266, Shevchenko was asked why she made a detour and stopped to talk to the ring card girls following her win over Lauren Murphy. According to Shevchenko, she wanted to show her respect to them, as Shevchenko believes ring card girls are important to MMA.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

What’s next for Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 266?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 266, Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defended her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy (15-5). Murphy was not intimidated and really believed she could give the champion troubles on Saturday night. However, Shevchenko maintained that this defense would be like all of the rest....
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Stylebender#Bulletvalentina#Aaronbronsteter
MMA Fighting

UFC 266: Referees, judges selected for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will have a veteran hand in the cage when they meet for the featherweight title on Saturday in UFC 266’s main event. Referee Herb Dean was selected to oversee the championship contest by a unanimous vote on Wednesday at a meeting of the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC). The judges selected for Volkanovski vs. Ortega were a trio of Las Vegas regulars: Michael Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 266: Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy Prediction, Odds and Fight Preview

The co-main fight of UFC 266 will feature the UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against the number 3rd ranked Flyweight fighter, Lauren Murphy. Here is the UFC 266 Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview. UFC 266: Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy Fight...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAWeekly.com

Valentina Shevchenko: ‘Your limit is in your head’ | UFC 266 Video

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Shevchenko’s sixth successful title defense. Following the event, the champion participated in the post-fight press conference and answered questions from the media. Hear everything “Bullet” had to say.
UFC
Reuters

Volkanovski, Shevchenko retain titles at UFC 266

LAS VEGAS, United States, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski won a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega to successfully defend his featherweight title and Valentina Shevchenko dominated Lauren Murphy to retain the flyweight belt at UFC 266 on Saturday. In a five-round war of attrition, Volkanovski had...
UFC
SkySports

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko defend titles at UFC 266; Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, while Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski was nearly submitted twice during the third round of his main event against challenger...
UFC
chatsports.com

Valentina Shevchenko Strives to Be ‘Untouchable’ During UFC Championship Reign

Valentina Shevchenko made it look easy against Lauren Murphy in the UFC 266 co-main event. But that was always kind of the goal. The reigning flyweight queen pitched a virtual shutout for three rounds against a gun shy Murphy before pouring it on in Round 4 to earn a stoppage with elbows and punches at the 4:00 mark of the period at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy