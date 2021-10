Oregon wasted no time in this one, and couldn't have gotten off to much hotter of a start. The Ducks got the ball to start and promptly scored on a three-play 75-yard drive, punctuated by a 63-yard catch and run from Jaylon Redd, who spun off a tackler before taking it to the house. On the ensuing drive, Bennett Williams picked off a screen pass with a beautiful layout grab.