WNBA Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (73-81) will clash with the Milwaukee Brewers (93-62) in Game 3 of a three-game weekend battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. New York lost two contests in a row against the Milwaukee Brewers after scoring just two runs but allowed seven in defeat. The Mets will try to rebound and prevent a series sweep in facing the Brew crew in the series finale on Sunday. New York scored just one run in the 4th inning while hitting six shots resulting in their one-run loss last time out. Starter Rich Hill finished 5.0 innings with two runs on two hits and four walks allowed while striking out six Milwaukee hitters in the losing effort. Right Fielder Michael Conforto acquired the only run scored by the Mets after hitting one shot while 2nd Baseman Javier Báez drove an RBI in the loss.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO