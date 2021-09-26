WNBA Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting Phoenix Mercury at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Sunday, September 26, at 15:00 in this second-round single elimination game of the WNBA playoffs. The Storm are 3-1 in their previous four matches and finished in the fourth place of the league. The Mercury are 1-3 in their previous four matches, were fifth in the WNBA and eliminated the New York Liberty in the first round.
