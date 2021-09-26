Italian Lega A Cremona vs Venezia 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Grambling State Tigers will be traveling on the road for the second straight week to play against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Grambling State defeated the Tennessee State Tigers in the series opener at 16-10 on September 5, 2021. However, the Tigers failed to score in their second outing versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and lost the match at 0-37 on Saturday. Grambling State is in 5th place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with a 1-1 overall standing this season. In their loss to the Golden Eagles, the Tigers struggled in finishing a total of just 141 offensive yards with 90 passing and 51 rushing yards for 2.4 yards per play. Grambling State made 59 total plays with 11 Punts and 1 pick thrown while committing 6 penalties for 44 yards.
