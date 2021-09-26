CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Italian Lega A Cremona vs Venezia 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

Umana Reyer Venezia are hosting Vanoli Basket Cremona at the Taliercio Arena in Venice on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this first round battle of the Italian Lega A. Venezia finished last season with a 19-9 record and were tied with Virtus Bologna in the third place...

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyspicks.com

Puerto Rican BSN San German vs Piratas de Quebradillas 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Piratas de Quebradillas are hosting San German at the Emilio E. Huyke Coliseum in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group A battle between two squads on opposite trajectories. Quebradillas have back-to-back wins and are sitting on the third place of the group. On the other hand, San German are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are last in Group A.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Puerto Rican BSN Mets de Guaynabo vs Grises de Humacao 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Grises de Humacao are hosting Mets de Guaynabo at the Emilio E. Huyke Coliseum in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group B matchup between two teams coming off multiple defeats. Humacao continue their terrible season as they have won only once in their twenty-two matches played and are last in the league. Guaynabo have back-to-back losses and are sitting on the fourth place of Group B.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Los Angeles Sparks vs Dallas Wings 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at the College Park Center in Dallas on Sunday, September 19, at 17:00 in a battle between the two worse squads currently in the West. The Wings are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the second to last place of the conference. On the other hand, the Sparks have back-to-back wins and are last in the West.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Indiana Hoosiers 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Bearcats will go against the Indiana Hoosiers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). Cincinnati just finished a match against Murray State. In the game, the Bearcats won by a landslide. Cincinnati dominated Miami-Ohio in their first game of the season, roaring out to a 35-0 halftime advantage and coasting to a 49-14 victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tres Tinkle
Person
Daulton Hommes
tonyspicks.com

LIU Sharks vs Miami-OH RedHawks 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LIU Sharks (0-2) will meet the Miami-OH RedHawks (0-2) in week 3 of college football action at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Long Island University will try to get back after losing their first two outings this season to FIU and West Virginia. The Sharks surrendered to FIU in the opener at 10-48 on September 2 while losing to West Virginia in the Week 2 battle at 0-66 on Saturday. Long Island settled in 6th place in the Northeast Conference with a 0-2 overall standing after their losses this season. LIU struggled in acquiring just 95 total offensive yards with only 60 passing and 35 rushing yards for 1.8 yards per play. The Sharks posted 9 first downs with 15% 3rd down efficiency after finishing 52 total plays and earned 10 punts while losing the ball once in a fumble.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Baskonia vs Joventut Badalona 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Divina Seguros Joventut Badalona are hosting TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Palau Municipal d’Esports Arena in Badalona on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this third round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Badalona are coming off their first defeat of the young season and are looking to bounce back. On the other hand, Baskonia are one of the five undefeated teams of the league so far.
SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Barcelona vs Gran Canaria 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Gran Canaria are hosting the defending champions FC Barcelona Lassa at the Gran Canaria Arena in Gran Canaria on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 15:30 ET in round 2 of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

Bryant Bulldogs vs Akron Zips 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bryant Bulldogs will go against the Akron Zips in NCAAF action in Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). The Bryant Bulldogs are looking for a victory to get their record above .500. The Bulldogs of Bryant divided their last six matches. Zevi Eckhaus is throwing for 145 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions on 48.6% of his attempts. Gary Cooper scored four receptions, while Shai Young and Landon Ruggieri collaborated for 75 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Italian#Virtus Bologna#Sassari
tonyspicks.com

Albany-NY Great Danes vs Syracuse Orange 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Albany-NY Great Danes will meet with the Syracuse Orange in NCAAF action in Carrier Dome, NY, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). Albany is returning from a match against Rhode Island in week two. The Danes were defeated by two points in that game. Albany struggled against North Dakota State in their opening game of the 2021 season, losing 28-6 and hitting only once in the first quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

NIU Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The NIU Huskies (1-1) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) in week 3 of NCAAF action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Northern Illinois will try to win here after losing their recent match to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday. The Huskies are in 3rd place in the MAC West Division with a 1-1 overall standing after losing their first home contest and winning a road game. Northern Illinois beat the Yellow Jackets by just a point lead in the opener at 22-21 on September 4 but lost to the Wyoming Cowboys in week 2 at 43-50 on Saturday. The Huskies fell behind the Cowboys at 22-42 in the 3rd quarter and exploded in the 4th with 21 points but failed to stop Wyoming resulting in their 7-point loss. Northern Illinois finished a total of 477 yards with 233 passing and 244 rushing yards for 6.4 yards per play.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Lynx are hosting Chicago Sky at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday, September 26, at 17:00 in this single elimination second rounder of the WNBA playoffs. Minnesota are 9-1 in their previous ten matches and managed to climb and finish on the third place of the league. Chicago have back-to-back wins and eliminated the Dallas Wings easily in the first round.
MINNESOTA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will go against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in NCAAF action in SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). Nolan Henderson possesses 521 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions via the air. Dejoun Lee ran for 117 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry. Gene Coleman scores 159 yards receiving and Thyric Pitts records 177. For two matches, they had more than half of the team’s receptions and all of the touchdowns. Bo Melton has a total of 15 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown. He has more than double the number of catches as the second receiver.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

UCONN Huskies vs Army Black Knights 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Uconn Huskies and the Army Black Knights will meet on Saturday as both teams engage in NCAA football action at the Michie Stadium. The Uconn Huskies are coming in with a 0-3 record after losing the game to the Purdue Boilermakers last Saturday at 49-0. Steven Krajewski, the quarterback for Uconn, floundered as the center. Krajewski managed 14 completions yards out of 25 attempts and covered a total of 99 passing yards, along with a lone touchdown. On a similar note, Uconn’s running game played a mere total of 124 yards, zero touchdowns through 34 yards per carry.
FOOTBALL
tonyspicks.com

Grambling State Tigers vs Houston Cougars 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Grambling State Tigers will be traveling on the road for the second straight week to play against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Grambling State defeated the Tennessee State Tigers in the series opener at 16-10 on September 5, 2021. However, the Tigers failed to score in their second outing versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and lost the match at 0-37 on Saturday. Grambling State is in 5th place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with a 1-1 overall standing this season. In their loss to the Golden Eagles, the Tigers struggled in finishing a total of just 141 offensive yards with 90 passing and 51 rushing yards for 2.4 yards per play. Grambling State made 59 total plays with 11 Punts and 1 pick thrown while committing 6 penalties for 44 yards.
HOUSTON, TX
tonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Obradoiro CAB vs Real Madrid 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Real Madrid are hosting Rio Natura Monbus Obradoiro CAB at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this 3rd round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Real Madrid are one of the five perfect teams still in the league, while Obradoiro are coming off their first win of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

Michigan State Spartans vs Miami-FL Hurricanes 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) will compete against the no.22 Miami-FL Hurricanes (1-1) in week 3 of college football action at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Michigan State made its successful 2-0 start this season after winning their recent football stint versus the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday. The Spartans tied with Penn State are leading the Big Ten Conference with 1-0 conference and 2-0 overall standing after winning one game at home and one road triumph. Michigan State defeated the Wildcats at 38-21 on September 3 while shutting down the Penguins at 42-14 on Saturday. The Spartans dominated the offense in the air and on the ground with 323 passing and 272 rushing yards for 9.0 yards per play. Michigan State posted 66 total plays with 3 punts while committing 7 penalties for 56 yards in the victory.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Darussafaka 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Darussafaka Tefken Istanbul are hosting Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at the Darü??afaka Ayhan ?ahenk Arena in Istanbul on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 13:15 ET this first round battle of the Turkish BSL League. This will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals matchup, where Fenerbahce won and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
SOCCER
tonyspicks.com

Troy Trojans vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Troy Trojans and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will meet in week three at the Carlisle Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. The Trojans ended last season with a 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference play while being led by head coach Chip Lindsey. Troy won its first game this season but fell last Saturday against the Liberty Flames to a score of 13-21. In Game 1, QB Taylor Powell went for 234 yards and cranked 2 TDs with a pick. RB Kimandi Vidal led the team’s rushing group with 81 yards on 15 carries and a score. The Trojans lost in game two where Powell put up 211 yards with a TD. Luke Whittemore led the receiving team with 71 yards on three catches.
HATTIESBURG, MS
tonyspicks.com

Colorado State Rams vs Toledo Rockets 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado State Rams and the Toledo Rockets will meet on Saturday as both teams engage in NCAA football action at the Glass Bowl. The Colorado State Rams are coming in with a record of 0-2 after suffering two consecutive defeats since the start of the season. In their last game, the Rams went toe-to-toe against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Sunday and went home with a 24-21 blowout.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy