Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Trieste 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Unics Kazan are hosting Lokomotiv Kuban at the Basket Hall Kazan in Kazan on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 12:00 ET in this Russian VTB United League first round matchup. This will be a high caliber duel between two of the three best teams of the league last season. Both teams had the same record and Unics ended up second in Lokomotiv third in the league. They clashed in the semifinals of the league where Unics swept their opponents 3-0 wins and advanced to the Finals.

