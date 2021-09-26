CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Trieste 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste are hosting Happy Casa Brindisi at the Allianz Dome in Trieste on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 11:00 ET in this opening round matchup of the Italian Lega A. Both teams participated in the playoffs last year and faced off in the first round, where Brindisi managed to sweep Trieste with 3-0 wins. Trieste have never won against Brindisi and are looking for their first victory today.

