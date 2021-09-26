Italian Lega A Virtus Bologna vs Trento 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LIU Sharks (0-2) will meet the Miami-OH RedHawks (0-2) in week 3 of college football action at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Long Island University will try to get back after losing their first two outings this season to FIU and West Virginia. The Sharks surrendered to FIU in the opener at 10-48 on September 2 while losing to West Virginia in the Week 2 battle at 0-66 on Saturday. Long Island settled in 6th place in the Northeast Conference with a 0-2 overall standing after their losses this season. LIU struggled in acquiring just 95 total offensive yards with only 60 passing and 35 rushing yards for 1.8 yards per play. The Sharks posted 9 first downs with 15% 3rd down efficiency after finishing 52 total plays and earned 10 punts while losing the ball once in a fumble.

