Basketball

Italian Lega A Virtus Bologna vs Trento 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
 6 days ago

Italian Lega A Virtus Bologna vs Trento 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Dolomiti Energia Trentino (Trento) are hosting the defending champions Virtus Segafredo Bologna at the PalaTrento Arena in Trento on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 14:45 ET in this first round matchup of the Italian Lega A. Virtus Bologna had an impressive perfect run in the playoffs last season and were crowned champions and on Tuesday they also won the Italian Cup. Trento managed to compete in the postseason last year but were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Spanish ACB Barcelona vs Gran Canaria 9/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Gran Canaria are hosting the defending champions FC Barcelona Lassa at the Gran Canaria Arena in Gran Canaria on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 15:30 ET in round 2 of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways.
SOCCER
Puerto Rican BSN Mets de Guaynabo vs Grises de Humacao 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Grises de Humacao are hosting Mets de Guaynabo at the Emilio E. Huyke Coliseum in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group B matchup between two teams coming off multiple defeats. Humacao continue their terrible season as they have won only once in their twenty-two matches played and are last in the league. Guaynabo have back-to-back losses and are sitting on the fourth place of Group B.
BASKETBALL
WNBA Los Angeles Sparks vs Dallas Wings 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks at the College Park Center in Dallas on Sunday, September 19, at 17:00 in a battle between the two worse squads currently in the West. The Wings are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the second to last place of the conference. On the other hand, the Sparks have back-to-back wins and are last in the West.
BASKETBALL
LIU Sharks vs Miami-OH RedHawks 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The LIU Sharks (0-2) will meet the Miami-OH RedHawks (0-2) in week 3 of college football action at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Long Island University will try to get back after losing their first two outings this season to FIU and West Virginia. The Sharks surrendered to FIU in the opener at 10-48 on September 2 while losing to West Virginia in the Week 2 battle at 0-66 on Saturday. Long Island settled in 6th place in the Northeast Conference with a 0-2 overall standing after their losses this season. LIU struggled in acquiring just 95 total offensive yards with only 60 passing and 35 rushing yards for 1.8 yards per play. The Sharks posted 9 first downs with 15% 3rd down efficiency after finishing 52 total plays and earned 10 punts while losing the ball once in a fumble.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNBA Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting Phoenix Mercury at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Sunday, September 26, at 15:00 in this second-round single elimination game of the WNBA playoffs. The Storm are 3-1 in their previous four matches and finished in the fourth place of the league. The Mercury are 1-3 in their previous four matches, were fifth in the WNBA and eliminated the New York Liberty in the first round.
SEATTLE, WA
Spanish ACB Obradoiro CAB vs Real Madrid 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Real Madrid are hosting Rio Natura Monbus Obradoiro CAB at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this 3rd round battle of the Spanish ACB League. Real Madrid are one of the five perfect teams still in the league, while Obradoiro are coming off their first win of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways.
SOCCER
Serie A Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Serie A Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. A very exciting match is about to take place in the Serie A on Tuesday, when Fiorentina will play host to Inter Milan. Fiorentina are having a really good season so far and they look really healthy and with a good plan. Reigning champions Inter Milan have also made a very good start and are coming off a huge win over the weekend.
UEFA
Euroleague Baskonia vs Olympiacos 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Greek Olympiacos Piraeus are hosting the Spanish Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this opening round matchup of Euroleague Basketball. Both squads are looking to do better this season as they did not make it to the postseason last year. Olympiacos had six consecutive losses before ending the season with 5-2 wins, but it was too late. Baskonia ended last season with a 9-3 record in their last 12 matches but they didn’t crack the top-8 either.
BASKETBALL
Turkish BSL Fenerbahce vs Darussafaka 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Darussafaka Tefken Istanbul are hosting Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul at the Darü??afaka Ayhan ?ahenk Arena in Istanbul on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 13:15 ET this first round battle of the Turkish BSL League. This will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals matchup, where Fenerbahce won and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
SOCCER
La Liga Getafe vs Atletico Madrid 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

This is one of the most lop-sided match-ups in European soccer, with Atletico Madrid remaining unbeaten in the last 19 matches against Getafe, with 16 wins and 3 draws, conceding NO GOALS in that span, while also winning 13 of the last 14. Last season Atletico Madrid beat Getafe by 1-0 at home but were stuck at a goal-less draw in this venue.
UEFA
Serie A AS Roma vs Udinese 9/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Serie A AS Roma vs Udinese 9/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. These two teams are coming off bad losses over the weekend, as Roma lost to Verona on the road and Udinese met a huge loss to Napoli at home. Both teams have looked really good so far in the season, excluding their recent losses, and this should be a very exciting match on Thursday.
UEFA
La Liga Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

La Liga Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano 9/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Athletic Bilbao have been one of the most solid teams to start the season, with a very good soccer plan and a VERY strong home ground. They are coming off a tough, but fair, draw on the road against Atletico Madrid and they will now look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they will play host to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Basketball
Sports
Euroleague Alba Berlin vs Barcelona 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Spanish Champions of FC Barcelona Lassa are hosting the German Alba Berlin at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 15:00 ET in this opening round battle of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams had completely opposite courses last season, as Barcelona made it all the way to the league final, while Alba were disappointing, as they were one of the four worse squads of the competition.
SPORTS
Euroleague Bayern vs Maccabi Tel Aviv 9/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Israeli Champions Maccabi Tel Aviv are hosting the German Champions of Bayern Munich at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 14:05 ET in this opening round matchup of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams had opposite courses in the competition last season, as Maccabi had an underwhelming season and did not make it to the postseason. On the other hand, Bayern had an impressively very good season finishing in the fifth place.
BASKETBALL
Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs Rice Owls 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Rice Owls will meet at the Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles finished last season with 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the West Division Conference USA play while being led by head coach Jay Hopson. Southern Miss is sitting on a 1-3 record this year. The Golden Eagles were beaten by the Alabama Crimson Tide last week to a score of 14-63. The team put up 213 yards of total offense last week with Ty Keyes delivering 131 yards and two touchdowns. Keyes also made a team-high of 41 rushing yards.
HOUSTON, TX

