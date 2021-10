Nick Castellanos has been an absolute blast to watch for the last two seasons. Signed before 2020 to bolster the Reds’ offense, he has done his damn best to keep the offense afloat while this team has fought for a playoff spot for the last two years. As we enter what is most likely his last week as a Cincinnati Red, he came through again, smoking a ball over the wall in center field in the bottom of the 9th to give the Reds a 7-6 victory.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO