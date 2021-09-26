CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, No. 1 Alabama sprint by Southern Miss, 63-14

Cover picture for the articleJameson Williams was off to the races the first time he touched the ball, and the second, and the fourth. Unstoppable? Maybe. Uncatchable? Definitely. Williams, the Ohio State transfer who brought another speedy playmaker to Tuscaloosa, had three monster plays. He opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch on his second touch and another 83-yard runback in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 63-14 win over Southern Miss on Saturday night.

