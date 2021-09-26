CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

For People With Disabilities, Few Good Options Amid Disaster

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was four days after Hurricane Ida, and Grace Hollins worried her son couldn't take one more day in the heat. Carl, 28, has severe intellectual and developmental disabilities. His seizures are aggravated by the heat, and Hollins had just one syringe of diazepam left to treat them. Adult diapers, usually delivered at the first of the month, were running low. Ida had broken a window and torn a hole through her roof in New Orleans' St. Roch neighborhood, and mosquitoes were coming in. She didn't know where to turn.

