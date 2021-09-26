AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson falls during frenetic afternoon

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Arkansas: As a reminder, I rank teams based on their on-field résumé rather than how good I think a team is or the “eye test.” Arkansas’ résumé is elite, which lifted the Razorbacks from No. 17 on my ballot to No. 4, which will probably be higher than any other voter. Arkansas beat Texas, a Top 25 team, by 19 points earlier this season and just handed Texas A&M, another Top 25 team that entered last week ranked No. 7, a double-digit loss. Outside of Oregon’s wins over Ohio State and Fresno State, that’s the best duo of victories in the nation. Arkansas should be rewarded. Notre Dame also jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 after a thorough win over Wisconsin. Oklahoma State (No. 16), Baylor (No. 21), Maryland (No. 22), Auburn (No. 23), Texas (No. 24) and San Diego State (No. 25) all jumped onto my ballot after being unranked last week.

