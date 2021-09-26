CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson falls during frenetic afternoon

Porterville Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about 45 minutes late Saturday afternoon, college football was on overload. North Carolina State went from agony to ecstasy against No. 9 Clemson. Baylor stopped a 2-point conversion to upset No. 14 Iowa State. No. 16 Arkansas finished off No. 7 Texas A&M to claim a Lone Star state title.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson plummets in rankings, barely stays in AP Top 25

Clemson plummeted in Sunday’s college football rankings and fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Tigers (2-2) lost Saturday at N.C. State, 27-21 in double overtime. They dropped 12 spots to No. 19 in the USA Today coaches’ poll and 16 spots all the way to No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#College Football Playoff#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ap#Baylor#Rutgers#Utsa#Lsu#Auburn#Georgia State#Uconn#Ncaa#N C State#Tigers#Fbs
wcyb.com

Virginia Tech falls out of AP Top 25

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out and one team was missing. Virginia Tech, who was ranked No. 15 in the last poll, fell out of the rankings completely. The Hokies lost on the road at West Virginia on Saturday. The loss was part of a rough week for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson drops in AP Top 25 after close call with Georgia Tech

CLEMSON — Following an ugly win against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Clemson fell to No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Tigers are now 2-1 on the season and have won their first ACC game, but it was again another ugly performance by the Tigers this year. Through three games, sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is struggling averaging under six yards per attempt. However, the Tigers are playing some dominant defense as Clemson ranks No. 2 nationally in scoring defense (7.0) through three games.
CLEMSON, SC
wiproud.com

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Not-so-super super powers show cracks

Alabama looked beatable for the first time. Ohio State’s defense still looks discombobulated, Clemson’s offense still looks limp and Oklahoma still looks far from elite . Maybe college football’s season of the super teams won’t be such a foregone conclusion after all?. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faced its first serious...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nevadasportsnet.com

Murray's AP Top 25: Arkansas moves into top five; Clemson unranked

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Arkansas: As a reminder, I rank teams based on their on-field résumé rather than how good I think a team is or the “eye test.” Arkansas’ résumé is elite, which lifted the Razorbacks from No. 17 on my ballot to No. 4, which will probably be higher than any other voter. Arkansas beat Texas, a Top 25 team, by 19 points earlier this season and just handed Texas A&M, another Top 25 team that entered last week ranked No. 7, a double-digit loss. Outside of Oregon’s wins over Ohio State and Fresno State, that’s the best duo of victories in the nation. Arkansas should be rewarded. Notre Dame also jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 after a thorough win over Wisconsin. Oklahoma State (No. 16), Baylor (No. 21), Maryland (No. 22), Auburn (No. 23), Texas (No. 24) and San Diego State (No. 25) all jumped onto my ballot after being unranked last week.
ARKANSAS STATE
Herald-Palladium

Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP poll, snapping top-10 streak

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10. The Tigers (2-2) lost for the second time this season Saturday — falling in double overtime to North Carolina State — and dropped 16 spots from No. 9 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Finding new ways to lose, Cornhuskers keep 'Nebraska-ing'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The way Nebraska frittered away what would have been a breakthrough victory for Scott Frost just might inspire a new term to replace an old one in college football parlance. Let's call it “Nebraska-ing.”. A decade ago, the word was “Clemsoning,” defined as a team failing...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy