Man Dies In Lake Street Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a shooting incident occurred in Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:49 p.m. at the 2600 block of East Lake Street. Officers located an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life saving measures. The victim was transported to Hennepin Health where he later died.

The medical examiner later identified the victim as 36-year-old Roland Hopewell.

Police believe that the victim and shooter were familiar and it was not a random incident. The shooting is currently under investigation, little else is known at this time.

CBS Minnesota

‘Small Things Lead To Big Things’: Crystal Police Say Low-Level Traffic Stop Led To Car Theft Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A traffic stop in Crystal led to the bust of two people connected to the burglary of a car dealership. Early Monday, someone broke into Cities Auto in Crystal and stole eight cars and about a dozen key fobs. Police believe the suspects returned Wednesday night to take more cars, but Crystal police were able stop them. A pair of masked, hooded and gloved men broke through a side glass door and had run of the offices at the shop off of Highway 81, says Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard. “Eight of those vehicles were stolen through the course of the...
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in a St. Paul apartment last month allegedly told police she had blacked out due to methamphetamine and alcohol use before the killing. Susan B. Anthony Davis, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Angela Huntington, according to Ramsey County court documents. Susan B. Anthony Davis (credit: Ramsey County) A criminal complaint states Huntington’s mother and sister found her dead in her apartment Aug. 30 after Huntington failed to show up to take her mother to a dentist appointment. She had been dead “for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Report Says 30 Minnesota Homicides Linked To Domestic Violence In 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Violence Free Minnesota released its 2020 homicide report on Friday, which analyzes relationship abuse in the state. In all, the report says that at least 30 people were killed due to intimate partner violence in 2020, and all but one of the victims identified as a woman. Of the 30 victims, 21 were killed by a current or former intimate partner, and nine victims were friends or family members attempting to intervene. Three of the victims were children. The report stresses that figures vary from year to year, and though 2020 saw nine more deaths than in 2019, it does not...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ezayah Gomez Oropeza Charged With Assaulting Man Outside St. Cloud Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man is accused of beating another man until he was bloodied and unconscious when the man tried to intervene in an argument between the accused and a female companion. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza is charged with third-degree assault, according to Stearns County court documents. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza (credit: Stearns County) A criminal complaint states police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue South in St. Cloud Sept. 18 after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man on the ground. The caller’s son said he saw a man “being punched repeatedly and knocked unconscious.” When police...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine was recovered. According to the sheriff’s office, the rifle, drum and another high-capacity drum magazine for a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun were recovered by deputies in north Minneapolis Thursday. (credit: Hennepin Co. Sheriff’s Office) “The HCSO is dedicated to taking illegal guns off the streets,” the sheriff’s office said. RELATED: ATF Says Auto Sears Are Becoming More Common In Twin Cities An investigation is ongoing.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors Say Accused Highway 169 Killer Pointed Guns At Other Drivers Before Alleged Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors will seek a more severe sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 earlier this summer if he is convicted. In a court filing, attorneys for the state alleged 33-year-old Jamal Smith “pointed guns at other motorists for minor reasons while driving” in the weeks and months before he allegedly fatally shot Jay Boughton in July. In fact, prosecutors said, Smith showed a gun to five other vehicles in the hours before the alleged crime. Smith, of Chicago, is charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested in Illinois months after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Cuyler Howard Assaulted, Attempted To Disarm St. Paul Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul police officer is recovering after being assaulted on the job in the early hours of Friday morning. Cuyler Mason Howard, 20, was charged in Ramsey County on Monday with fourth-degree assault and attempting to disarm a peace officer in connection to the incident. According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue in St. Paul around 12:30 on Friday morning, after two homeowners reported a man trying to enter their homes. Culyer Howard (Credit: Ramsey County) Officer Michael Ganzel found the man, identified as Howard, around a block away. When Ganzel asked...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Investigate City’s 70th Homicide Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and three others are hurt following a shooting Tuesday night in south Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue at about 8:42 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots. Three wounded men were found at the scene, with one unresponsive. He later died at HCMC — becoming the city’s 70th homicide victim of the year. (credit: CBS) A fourth wounded man later showed up at HCMC, whom police believe was shot at the same location as the other men. Minneapolis remains on a record pace for homicides this year. The record of 97 homicides was set back in 1995, when the city was saddled with the nickname “Murderapolis.” Police are urging people with information about this deadly shooting to contact Crime Stoppers online, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

