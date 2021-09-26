Man Dies In Lake Street Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a shooting incident occurred in Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:49 p.m. at the 2600 block of East Lake Street. Officers located an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life saving measures. The victim was transported to Hennepin Health where he later died.

The medical examiner later identified the victim as 36-year-old Roland Hopewell.

Police believe that the victim and shooter were familiar and it was not a random incident. The shooting is currently under investigation, little else is known at this time.

