CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdGDr_0c8IqlsN00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls her visit with Afghan evacuees “emotional” and “uplifting.”

The Minnesota Democrat visited Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy Saturday. Thousands of people have called the base home for the past month. Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee herself and wants to make sure people get the support they need to adjust to life in America.

“It is incredible to see that from overnight that they were able to accommodate this many people,” said Omar.

One of Omar’s Democratic colleagues from Wisconsin, Rep. Gwen Moore, also made he visit.

“To make sure that we were fulfilling our promise and to making sure that they were being met with dignified and humane levels of process,” said Moore. “We saw children running around learning how to fist bump, feeling very much at home and feeling very welcome.”

Joining them were members of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition.

“One of the things that stayed with me is that they said they’re eager to get out and not be a burden on society, but rather to contribute to society,” said Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition.

Fort McCoy is temporarily housing 12,700 refugees, of the nearly 60,000 evacuated so far to the U.S.

The congresswomen say during their visit, Afghan women shared their hopes for the future, but also their concerns.

“It was quite emotional but also uplifting, the resilience of the women, the children, and the men here is incredible,” said Omar.

For now, base personnel are supporting their transition by offering English lessons and helping families anyway they can.

“We as a country have opened our arms and we are simply waiting to help them settle and realize their dreams,” said Najeeb.

Moore says the vetting process to resettle refugees outside of Fort McCoy is likely to begin in mid November. Minnesota and Wisconsin are expected to welcome thousands of people.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 23

Jhraam Smith
5d ago

“It was quite emotional but also uplifting, the resilience of the women, the children, and the men here is incredible,” - As long as it's free handouts in America but fighting for your home not so much. These people don't deserve anything. There pathetic and weak.

Reply(1)
13
Neil Goor
6d ago

2 were arrested brought in measles and COVID maybe the Somalia Princess can live there for a year to take care of them

Reply(2)
30
Llll M
5d ago

notice her silence when Joe Biden blew up the family of 10 in Afghanistan including seven children?

Reply
25
Related
news8000.com

Inside Fort McCoy: Afghan refugees wait for resettlement in U.S.

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – Fort McCoy is preparing Afghan refugees for resettlement across the United States. Thursday, officials allowed a handful of journalists inside the base to see the daily life of refugees in Wisconsin. Right now, Afghans are in the process of completing their immigration paperwork so they...
FORT MCCOY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fort McCoy: Afghan refugees share evacuation experiences

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. - Afghan refugees living at Fort McCoy shared stories with media allowed into the U.S. Army post on Thursday, Sept. 30. Those who spoke said they feel lucky to have made it out of Afghanistan alive. Fort McCoy is a temporary home for nearly 13,000 refugees. Thursday's...
Channel 3000

Inside Fort McCoy: A first look at life for almost 13,000 Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — For the first time, federal officials allowed media inside Fort McCoy for a guided tour to get a glimpse of life for the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees housed there temporarily while medical screening and paperwork processing continues–the largest group of Afghan refugees in the country. Life...
FORT MCCOY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Stuck In Afghanistan Still Struggling To Get Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friends of a Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan keep running into roadblocks to bring him home. Qais, a U.S. citizen went to visit family in Afghanistan, and got stuck after Kabul fell to the Taliban. His supporters are now being told to find an alternative way to get him home. “I feel like it’s disappointing that we are letting him down,” said Sarah Lippert. Lippert is trying to stay positive after learning it may be more difficult to get her friend and coworker Qais out of Afghanistan. “I was the one responsible for telling him that they – the state department – might...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Fridley, MN
news8000.com

U.S. soldier and former Afghan interpreter reunited at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – Fort McCoy is preparing Afghan refugees for resettlement across the U.S. Thursday a handful of journalists were allowed inside the base to see what daily life is like for refugees here in Wisconsin. Several refugees spoke to journalists on Thursday. One refugee and a U.S....
FORT MCCOY, WI
Navy Times

Soldiers at Fort McCoy help Afghan refugees adjust to new lives

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (AP) — Reporters were given a glimpse Thursday of Afghan refugees’ lives on a Wisconsin Army post, getting to see the new arrivals playing soccer with soldiers and toting groceries to the barracks where they’re being housed as they wait for their new lives in America to really begin.
FORT MCCOY, WI
hot967.fm

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Refugees In Wisconsin

(Fort McCoy, WI) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says her visit with Afghan refugees was ‘uplifting.’ Omar and Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore visited Fort McCoy in Wisconsin on Saturday. They wanted to see the base for themselves. The two have called for an investigation into conditions at the base after complaints of not enough food, clothes, or facilities. Omar said it is incredible to see how quickly the U.S. was able to accommodate the Afghans. Fort McCoy is home to nearly 13 thousand refugees.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Ilhan Omar
WISN

Afghan refugee describes life at Fort McCoy, hopes for better future

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Hamid Samar is a businessman, husband and father. He's also an Afghan refugee temporarily living at Fort McCoy and getting used to a new life. "We are doing much better and feeling safe," Samar told WISN 12 in a Zoom interview from the military base. "We're really happy. I know what we lost but it's important that we are safe and that my family is safe."
FORT MCCOY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Democratic
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fort McCoy: Afghan refugee crime concerns Republicans

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republicans on Thursday, Sept. 23 reiterated their concerns about the vetting of Afghan refugees being housed at an Army post in the state, after two Afghan men were charged with crimes there. The criticism from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and others in Wisconsin comes as Republicans...
FORT MCCOY, WI
mediaite.com

Washington Post Columnist Says Ilhan Omar ‘Wants to See Jews Die’

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen claimed on air Wednesday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her fellow Democrats want Jewish people to die. As Congress continues to deliberate over a new federal budget, Thiessen joined Shannon Bream on America Reports to talk about how Democratic leaders were pressed into removing a $1 billion provision for Israeli defense from the budget. The funding was meant to go toward Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and weaponry from the country’s enemies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
seehafernews.com

Congresswoman Moore Calls On Military To Investigate Allegations At Fort McCoy

Congresswoman Gwen Moore is calling on the military to investigate allegations of mistreatment among the Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy. The Wisconsin Democrat wrote a letter saying she and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar have heard from families at the military installation that they still aren’t being provided with basic necessities and are being spoken to in a “rude, condescending manner.”
FORT MCCOY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Communities near Fort McCoy work to welcome Afghan refugees

On the highway between Fort McCoy — where thousands of Afghan refugees have been temporarily living for the last month — and the city of Sparta, a hand painted sign in blue and white says “Fuhrer Biden,” except the “i” in Biden is a swastika.  The two communities next door to  the U.S. Army base, […] The post Communities near Fort McCoy work to welcome Afghan refugees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FORT MCCOY, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy