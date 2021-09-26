CHP Motorcycle Officer Involved In Traffic Collision On Eastbound 105 Freeway At Bellflower Boulevard

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol Officer was involved in traffic collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard Saturday night, and has been transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, the officer suffered a broken leg and will recover. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The sigalert remains active with the number one, two and three lanes blocked on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard.