LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hershey had been dead for more than 12 years when the small, plush likeness of her finally arrived at the Wardrip home. As Amber Wardrip handed her husband the “cloned” boxer, it felt like giving him a piece of his beloved pet back. The purchase was goofy and emotional all at the same time, she told me, but it looked “exactly, exactly” like their dog.