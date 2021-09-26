CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Karen Slack, Tesia Kwarteng, Javier Abreu, John Castillo Headline World Premiere of Decameron Opera Coalition’s ‘Heroes’

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Decameron Opera Coalition is set to present the world premiere of “Heroes” on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The company will release eight world premieres across three episodes with composer Peter Hilliard and librettist Matt Boresi’s “Hero Songs” framing the other three episodes. “Hero Songs” will feature Karen Slack alongside Tesia Kwarteng, Javier Abreu, and John Castillo.

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Kendrick Should Be Here’: John Castillo Celebrates Energy Day With Heavy Heart

DENVER (CBS4) – On Saturday morning, hundreds gathered in front of East High School with a purpose. They kicked off Energy Day, Colorado’s first free, family festival showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or “STEM.” As part of Energy Day, weeks of hard work came to fruition for 30 robotics teams from all across our state. They showcased their skills in the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament. Kendrick Castillo lost his life while trying to save others in the 2019 STEM School shooting. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Mekialaya White spoke with some of his teammates ahead of the competition honoring Kendrick. “It’s been a long...
CELEBRATIONS
operawire.com

Gothic Opera to Present U.K. Premiere of Rare Gounod Opera

Gothic Opera has announced that it will present the U.K. premiere of Gounod’s “La Nonne sanglante.”. The showcase, which kicks off on Oct. 29, 2021 and features four subsequent performances through Nov. 3, will take place at London’s Hoxton Hall. Audiences will see a new chamber orchestra arrangement by composer...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Cincinnati Opera to World Premiere ‘Castor and Patience’

The Cincinnati Opera has announced the world premiere of “Castor and Patience” by Gregory Spears in July 2022. The opera, written by librettist Tracy K. Smith, centers on two cousins from an African American family who find themselves at odds over the fate of a historic parcel of land they have inherited in the American South. Deeply relevant to ongoing calls for racial justice, “Castor and Patience” probes historical and continuing obstacles to Black land ownership in the United States.
CINCINNATI, OH
creativeloafing.com

Stefan Jackiw Performs World Premiere Of Conrad Tao's Violin Concerto

Website: The second of our classical weekends brings a new perspective on a familiar artist. Conrad Tao is known for his virtuoso piano playing, but he's beginning to make his name as a composer, and we're privileged to perform the world premiere of his newest violin concerto. American violinist Stefan Jackiw, whose playing is hailed as "striking for its intelligence and sensitivity" (Boston Globe), takes center stage for the concerto.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Comedian Who Survived Overdose That Killed Fuquan Johnson, 2 Others Speaks Out

Comedian Kate Quigley, who barely survived a house-party overdose that killed three friends a week ago, says she is “changed forever” by the tragedy. “All I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
daytimeconfidential.com

Perkie's Observations: Carly Drops a Nuclear Bomb on Nina on General Hospital

On today's General Hospital recap: Jason takes Sonny to be checked out at the hospital. He says he'll talk to Diane about how to get Sonny legally declared alive. Sonny says he needs to tell Carly about Nina's involvement. Epiphany is thrilled to see Sonny, who says he's here to see Dr. Sullivan for a psych evaluation. Pif checks Sonny's vitals and the two discuss what happened with Jason's arrest and escape with Britt.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Resonance Works#Fargo Moorehead Opera#Chicago Fringe Opera#Milwaukee Opera Theatre#Bare Opera
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
CHICAGO, IL
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Star, Dies at 79

Tommy Kirk, the actor known for playing Travis Coates in “Old Yeller” and several other Disney films, was found dead in his Las Vegas home Tuesday. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, “Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans.” Kirk was born in Louisville, Ky. in 1941 and grew up in Los Angeles County. He began acting as a teenager, and appeared in a play at the Pasadena Playhouse, where he was discovered by an agent who helped him to make his screen debut in “The Last of the Old Time...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy