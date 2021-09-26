Karen Slack, Tesia Kwarteng, Javier Abreu, John Castillo Headline World Premiere of Decameron Opera Coalition’s ‘Heroes’
The Decameron Opera Coalition is set to present the world premiere of "Heroes" on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The company will release eight world premieres across three episodes with composer Peter Hilliard and librettist Matt Boresi's "Hero Songs" framing the other three episodes. "Hero Songs" will feature Karen Slack alongside Tesia Kwarteng, Javier Abreu, and John Castillo.
