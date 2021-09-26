CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals' Domingo Tapia: Slips up in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tapia (4-1) gave up three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus Detroit. The right-hander has had few missteps this year, but he endured a big one during an ugly sixth inning Saturday. Tapia allowed consecutive singles before Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario combined to plate three runs on back-to-back doubles. That was enough to give Tapia his first big-league loss while ballooning his ERA to 2.61 with a 1.19 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 31 innings this season. He's now given up runs in each of his last two outings, but he was on a 13-inning scoreless streak prior to this series versus the Tigers.

www.cbssports.com

