Twins' Byron Buxton: Posts seventh steal

Gordon went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's victory versus the Cubs. After making his past three appearances at shortstop, Gordon took over in left field and batted out of the seventh spot in the order Tuesday. He was one of three Twins batters to finish with three hits, and his fourth-inning two-run homer was the team's only long ball of the game. To put a cap on his standout offensive performance, Gordon swiped his ninth bag of the campaign in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has three multi-hit games in September and is batting .333 (13-for-39) with two homers, nine RBI and four steals this month.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO