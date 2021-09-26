CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins' Byron Buxton: Posts seventh steal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuxton went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto. The outfielder walked and stole second in the fifth inning, but he was left stranded. Buxton is 7-for-8 in stolen base attempts this year. While his seven-game hitting streak ended Saturday, the 27-year-old has gotten on base in nine straight contests. He owns a .290/.341/.594 slash line with 15 home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs scored and 18 doubles through 54 games in another injury-plagued season.

