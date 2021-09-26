Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: X-rays return negative
Plawecki had X-rays on his foot come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Plawecki delivered a productive performance by going 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk before being hit by a pitch during the ninth inning, prompting his exit. The 30-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury, and he should have a couple days to get healthy since primary catcher Christian Vazquez figures to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale versus the Yankees.www.cbssports.com
