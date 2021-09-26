CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Greg Holland: Works clean inning

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland struck out one in a perfect inning during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Detroit. The right-hander needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to sit down Detroit in order in the seventh inning. Holland has allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings since he returned from a shoulder injury, although he's logged just one save in those five appearances. The 35-year-old appears to have been passed up by Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont in Kansas City's bullpen hierarchy. Holland owns a 5.16 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52:26 K:BB, eight saves and eight holds through 52.1 innings overall.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Works four innings Saturday

DeSclafani allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings, taking a no-decision versus Colorado on Saturday. The right-hander kept the ball in the yard at Coors Field, so consider that a moral victory. He's allowed just one home run through 27 innings in five September starts. DeSclafani has pitched to a 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 149:42 K:BB through 162.2 innings this season. He's expected to make his last regular-season start during next weekend's series versus the Padres.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CBS Sports

Indians' Justin Garza: Works two innings Sunday

Garza allowed one run on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two innings during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox. The right-hander has covered more than one inning in just two of his seven September appearances. Garza has logged a 4.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:17 K:BB across 27.2 innings to begin his big-league career. The 27-year-old will likely remain in a low-leverage role to finish the season, although he's made noticeable improvements after a few rough patches in July and August.
MLB
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic fires seven shutout innings, Royals win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1 on Sunday. Bubic (6-6) gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Greg Holland
chatsports.com

Two-time All-Star Luis Severino returns to New York Yankees, works two innings in 7-1 victory

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino took the mound in a major-league game for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series on Tuesday. The two-time All-Star, who has battled myriad injuries since re-signing with the Yankees, entered in the unfamiliar role of reliever, working the final two innings of New York's 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Detroit#Era
Kansas City Star

Three-run sixth inning dooms Kansas City Royals against the Tigers in Detroit

Something about Detroit’s Comerica Park seemed to have had a particularly adverse effect on Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Domingo Tapia. Prior to his arrival in the Motor City, the right-hander had been lights-out. He hadn’t allowed a run in 11 consecutive appearances, including 13 straight innings. Saturday night, for the second night in a row the Detroit Tigers scored against Tapia.
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers’ 9th-inning rally falls short as Royals win series finale

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ ninth-inning comeback fell short -- thanks in part to a bad bounce -- in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Tigers (75-80) must go 6-1 to finish the season at .500. They lost two of three...
MLB
Yardbarker

Eighth-inning rally lifts Royals 6-4 over Indians

The final homestand of the year is underway. The Royals won, 6-4. They put together an early comeback and capped it with a late rally. It was an entertaining baseball game. At this point, though, wins and losses don’t really matter. The only thing Royals fans really care about is Salvador Perez’ quest to break the club’s home run record. He got one step closer on Tuesday night, destroying a solo home run in the sixth inning for his 47th homer of the year. It put the Royals up 4-3, and it went all the way to the base of the Royals Hall of Fame in left field. He is ridiculous. Perez’ home run chase can be summed up in simple terms: he needs one to tie Jorge Soler’s record, two to break Jorge Soler’s record, and three to reach the 50-HR mark. He has five games left. The rest of the scoring: Cleveland took a 3-0 first-inning lead when they bottled up Brady Singer, who then left with right arm soreness. It was actually Whit Merrifield that noticed something was up after Singer threw a pitch.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Lopez delivers go-ahead run in 8th inning as Kansas City Royals beat the Indians

Nicky Lopez lined a 3-2 cutter into left-center field, made the mad dash to third base and slid in safely with an RBI triple as he pumped his fist towards the Kansas City Royals’ dugout and clapped his hands in celebration as Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run. Lopez’s eighth-inning...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy