Royals' Greg Holland: Works clean inning

The final homestand of the year is underway. The Royals won, 6-4. They put together an early comeback and capped it with a late rally. It was an entertaining baseball game. At this point, though, wins and losses don’t really matter. The only thing Royals fans really care about is Salvador Perez’ quest to break the club’s home run record. He got one step closer on Tuesday night, destroying a solo home run in the sixth inning for his 47th homer of the year. It put the Royals up 4-3, and it went all the way to the base of the Royals Hall of Fame in left field. He is ridiculous. Perez’ home run chase can be summed up in simple terms: he needs one to tie Jorge Soler’s record, two to break Jorge Soler’s record, and three to reach the 50-HR mark. He has five games left. The rest of the scoring: Cleveland took a 3-0 first-inning lead when they bottled up Brady Singer, who then left with right arm soreness. It was actually Whit Merrifield that noticed something was up after Singer threw a pitch.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO