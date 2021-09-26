Royals' Greg Holland: Works clean inning
Holland struck out one in a perfect inning during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Detroit. The right-hander needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to sit down Detroit in order in the seventh inning. Holland has allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings since he returned from a shoulder injury, although he's logged just one save in those five appearances. The 35-year-old appears to have been passed up by Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont in Kansas City's bullpen hierarchy. Holland owns a 5.16 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52:26 K:BB, eight saves and eight holds through 52.1 innings overall.www.cbssports.com
